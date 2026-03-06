Varun Chakravarthy's form under the scanner after England ‘thrashing’, but receives support: ‘At least he took a wicket’

India are through to the T20 World Cup semifinal thanks to an explosion with the bat helping them to a total of 253 against England. However, it looked shaky at times as England make a good fist of going after the big total, thanks in big part to Jacob Bethell’s sensational century. Varun Chakravarthy remains one of India's key bowlers, and the leading wicket-taker for the team this tournament. (AFP)

A big concern for India with the ball was how lead spinner Varun Chakravarthy performed. Although he has been India’s leading wicket-taker and ranks as the best bowler in the shortest format in the world, it hasn’t quite translated for him in the later part of the tournament.

Chakravarthy was tonked for 64 runs in his four overs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, a poor showcase for someone of his talent. The 34-year-old had conceded 40 against West Indies, and 47 in the earlier match against South Africa, and visibly struggling to find the right lengths.

However, despite his stale run of form, Varun Chakravarthy deserves the support of fans heading into the final – this is the case being made by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, who pointed out that bowlers performing poorly deserved the same patience as batters,

“Even Abhishek Sharma isn’t doing well. So, if you are backing him, what’s the issue with backing a bowler? It is people’s job to criticise,” said Sehwag while reviewing the semifinal on Cricbuzz.

Varun's wicket-taking remains biggest asset He compared Varun’s form to that of Abhishek Sharma, who also has failed to make any impact or have a performance of any significance; just as he believes the opener should be backed, so too he thinks Chakravarthy deserves some extra support rather than talks of replacement.

“If you are playing a batter who has only one fifty in his last 5-6 innings and if you tell a bowler that you have conceded runs in the last three games, so we are looking for a different bowler, what is the guarantee that the replacement bowler will do well?" explained Sehwag.

The former Indian opener also pointed out how Varun had struggled with the flatness of pitches in two high-scoring contest, but still managed key wickets. He did remove Jos Buttler inside the powerplay, continuing to find some kind of purchase.

“The thrashing he (Chakravarthy) got against West Indies and England, the pitches were quite flat. At least he took a wicket. There will be bowlers who just concede runs and don’t pick any wickets as well," said Sehwag.

It is unlikely that India will pull the trigger on any kind of change to the XI, but Chakravarthy gaining some confidence will be key against a powerful Kiwi batting unit on Sunday evening.