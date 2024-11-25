Venkatesh Iyer, Patidar shine for MP; Hardik, Krunal power Baroda

Menu Explore
PTI |
Nov 25, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Rajkot, After attracting a 23.75 crore bid from Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL mega auction, Venkatesh Iyer made a small right step while producing an all-round effort to propel Madhya Pradesh to a 101-run win over Meghalaya in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group A match here on Monday.

Venkatesh got the third highest bid in the auction being held at Jeddah after Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer .

Venkatesh first made a 17-ball 37 which along with Rajat Patidar’s 78 guided MP to 222 for five in 20 overs. Venkatesh, then took a wicket to support Mohammed Arshad Khan as Madhya Pradesh bundled out Meghalaya for 121 with two balls to spare.

Harshal, Chahal sparkle

A blistering hundred by Nishant Sindhu and a brisk 91 by Himanshu Rana powered Haryana to 255 for two against Arunachal Pradesh in a Group C match at Mumbai.

The Arunachal batters could not tackle the guiles of pacer Harshal Patel and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to get bowled out for 80 as Haryana celebrated a huge 175-run win.

Chahal was a 18 crore buy by the Punjab Kings while Harshal went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8 crore.

Pandya brothers shore up Baroda

Hardik Pandya and skipper Krunal Pandya , who joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 5.75 crore, played key roles as Baroda chased down a 166-run target set by Uttarakhand to notch their second successive win in Group B.

Earlier, Hardik chipped in with a wicket as well to help Baroda restrict Uttarakhand to a manageable 165 for seven.

Brief scores: At Rajkot: Group A: Madhya Pradesh: 222/5 in 20 overs beat Meghalaya: 121 all out in 19.4 overs by 101 runs.

At Mumbai: Group C: Haryana: 255/2 in 20 overs beat Arunachal Pradesh: 80 all out in 17 overs by 175 runs.

At Indore: Group B: Uttarakhand: 165/7 in 20 overs lost to Baroda: 168/5 in 18.4 overs by 5 wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

