    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha score after 4 overs is 7/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 26, 2025 9:54 AM IST
    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha at 7/1 after 4 overs, Dhruv Shorey at 5 runs and Darshan Nalkande at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Summary

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score, Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25. Match will start on 26 Feb 2025 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : To Be Confirmed

    Vidarbha squad -
    Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur
    Kerala squad -
    Ahammed Imran, Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Shoun Roger, Varun Nayanar, Vathsal Govind, Abdul Basith, Aditya Sarwate, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Sharafuddeen, Sreehari EM, M Ajnas, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Eden Apple Tom, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Suresh Vishweshwar, Vaisakh Chandran    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 26, 2025 9:54 AM IST

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha at 7/1 after 4 overs

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
    Vidarbha
    Dhruv Shorey 5 (11)
    Darshan Nalkande 1 (12)
    Kerala
    Eden Apple Tom 0/7 (2)

    Feb 26, 2025 9:51 AM IST

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Dhruv Shorey smashed a Four on Eden Apple Tom bowling . Vidarbha at 4/1 after 3.1 overs

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Feb 26, 2025 9:49 AM IST

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha at 0/1 after 3 overs

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
    Vidarbha
    Darshan Nalkande 0 (10)
    Dhruv Shorey 0 (6)
    Kerala
    MD Nidheesh 1/0 (2)

    Feb 26, 2025 9:44 AM IST

    Feb 26, 2025 9:44 AM IST

    Feb 26, 2025 9:39 AM IST

    Feb 26, 2025 9:23 AM IST

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Scores: Kerala Playing XI

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Kerala (Playing XI) - Sachin Baby(C), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen(WK), Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, Ahammed Imran, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Eden Apple Tom.

    Feb 26, 2025 8:35 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25

    Vidarbha vs Kerala Match Details
    Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Vidarbha and Kerala to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

