Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha score after 4 overs is 7/1
- 35 Mins agoVidarbha at 7/1 after 4 overs
- 38 Mins agoDhruv Shorey smashed a Four on Eden Apple Tom bowling . Vidarbha at 4/1 after 3.1 overs
- 40 Mins agoVidarbha at 0/1 after 3 overs
- 45 Mins agoVidarbha at 0/1 after 2 overs
- 50 Mins agoVidarbha at 0/1 after 1 overs
- 6 Mins agoKerala Playing XI
- 54 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
Venue : To Be Confirmed
Vidarbha squad -
Aman Mokhade, Atharva Taide, Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar, Siddhesh Wath, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Shubham Kapse, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur
Kerala squad -
Ahammed Imran, Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Shoun Roger, Varun Nayanar, Vathsal Govind, Abdul Basith, Aditya Sarwate, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Chandran, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Sharafuddeen, Sreehari EM, M Ajnas, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Eden Apple Tom, Fazil Fanoos, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Sijomon Joseph, Suresh Vishweshwar, Vaisakh Chandran...Read More
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Vidarbha at 7/1 after 4 overs
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
Vidarbha
Dhruv Shorey 5 (11)
Darshan Nalkande 1 (12)
Kerala
Eden Apple Tom 0/7 (2)
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Dhruv Shorey smashed a Four on Eden Apple Tom bowling . Vidarbha at 4/1 after 3.1 overs
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
Vidarbha
Darshan Nalkande 0 (10)
Dhruv Shorey 0 (6)
Kerala
MD Nidheesh 1/0 (2)
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
Vidarbha
Dhruv Shorey 0 (6)
Darshan Nalkande 0 (4)
Kerala
Eden Apple Tom 0/0 (1)
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
Vidarbha
Dhruv Shorey 0 (6)
Darshan Nalkande 0 (4)
Kerala
Eden Apple Tom 0/0 (1)
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score:
Vidarbha
Darshan Nalkande 0 (4)
Dhruv Shorey 0 (0)
Kerala
MD Nidheesh 1/0 (1)
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Scores: Kerala Playing XI
Vidarbha vs Kerala Live Score: Kerala (Playing XI) - Sachin Baby(C), Rohan Kunnummal, Mohammed Azharuddeen(WK), Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, Ahammed Imran, MD Nidheesh, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Eden Apple Tom.
Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25
Vidarbha vs Kerala Match Details
Final of Ranji Trophy, 2024/25 between Vidarbha and Kerala to be held at To Be Confirmed at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.