Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Abhimanyu Mithun first to pick hat-trick in summit clash

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:11 IST

Indian cricket today faces a problem of plenty when it comes to fast bowlers. Ardent followers of the sport would know that this is a unique first for a country that has produced legendary spin bowlers but the pace cupboard has mostly been barren with one quick of repute in every generation since Kapil Dev’s time.

Many fast bowlers have toiled hard on unresponsive Indian pitches in domestic cricket for years and when they finally received the big ticket to play for the country, the chances have been far and few. One such story is that of Tamil Nadu pacer Abhimanyu Mithun. A domestic giant, Mithun has played a total of 9 international matches, 4 Tests and 5 ODIs, with his last match in India colours coming way back in December 2011.

But the 30-year is still full of fire and ambition on a cricket field and the same verve was on display on Friday as Mithun became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over tournament. The right-arm pacer Abhimanyu Mithun on Friday also became the first Karnataka bowler to take a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mithun achieved the feat on his 30th birthday during the summit clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. He dismissed Shahrukh Khan (27), M. Mohammed (10) and Murugan Ashwin (0) in the final over of the Tamil Nadu innings. On the third delivery of the 50th over, he removed Shahrukh who was caught by Manish Pandey at long-off. Mohammed was the next to go as he was caught brilliantly by Devdutt Padikka in the deep.

Murugan became the third victim of Mithun as he was caught at extra cover by Krishnappa Gowtham and brought an end to Tamil Nadu innings on 252.

Before that Mithun had removed Murali Vijay for a duck in the first over to give a solid start to Karnataka. He got his second wicket later in the 46th over, when Karun Nair plucked a fine catch at long-on to dismiss Vijay Shankar (38).

Mithun finished with figures of 5/34, his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:11 IST