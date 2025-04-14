Virat Kohli clueless after getting pranked in dressing room; RCB censor ex-skipper's banter with teammates

The win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday lightened up the mood in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's camp as Tim David decided to pull a prank on Virat Kohli. RCB registered a clinical 9-wicket win to strengthen their position on the points table. Kohli also continued his fine form with the bat and scored an unbeaten 62 to steer his team to the win. The batting maestro took his time on the tricky surface to put his foot on the accelerator as, at one stage, he was 33 in 32 balls, and then he took charge and went on to get 62* in 45 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes. Tim David's prank on Virat Kohli left RCB dressing room in splits.(X Image - @RCBTweets/screengrab)

After the 9-wicket win, RCB finisher David decided to have a bit of fun at the expense of Kohli. He hid one of RCB opener's bats in his kit bag as the latter looked clueless in the dressing room while counting his willows.

RCB posted a video of the prank on their social media, where David teased the former India skipper.

“I want to see how long it will take Virat to realise we have taken one of his bats,” David said in the video.

Kohli, who looked a bit clueless at the start, asked his teammates, "I counted my bats yesterday; it was seven. It's six now."

He later checked David's kitbag, where he found his bat, he did some shadow batting to make sure it was his willow.

After getting caught, David said, “I didn't take it; I borrowed it.”

Virat Kohli set the tone for RCB's win

Kohli had a bit of banter with his teammates after that and said, “Everybody knew about it”. A few of his words were censored when he chatted with other players regarding the prank.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon's clash on Sunday, Phil Salt (65) and Kohli set the platform fir RCB in the 174-run chase with their opening stand to 92 off 52 balls, which did half the job for his team. After Salt was dismissed in the ninth over, Kohli took charge of the chase and never gave Rajasthan a sniff.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came out as an Impact Player, also looked fluent during his 40 not out off 28 balls, while Kohli eased to yet another IPL half-century. The duo added 83 runs* off 54 balls as Bengaluru won with 15 balls to spare.