Virat Kohli 'cooked' as fans bust Test myth after Lord's WTC final pic causes stir: 'He has 0 influence outside India'

When Virat Kohli abruptly ended his red-ball career, many feared it marked the death of Test cricket. Known for his unwavering passion and deep respect for the longest format — even as global cricketers leaned increasingly towards T20 leagues — Kohli had long been its most prominent ambassador. But the myth that fans would lose interest after his exit was shattered on Wednesday, as a viral image of a packed Lord's crowd sent the internet into a frenzy. Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket in May 2025

The Home of Cricket on Wednesday was all decked up for the opening day of the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa, and it was almost a packed venue despite the cloudy weather in London. This image went viral on social media shortly after the toss, where Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma opted to bowl first, with fans taking a dig at the Kohli myth. Here are some of the tweets...

South Africa in command after first session

The bowlers vindicated Bavuma's decision to bowl first at the Lord's as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen ran riot through the Australia top-order. Rabada, returning from a one-month ban after a drugs test earlier this year caught him using cocaine, picked up two wickets in his menacing six-over spell for just nine runs as he dismissed opener Usman Khawaja for a duck, followed by the returning Cameron Green. Both were dismissed in the same over, in a space of just four balls.

After the Rabada show, Jansen questioned Australia's move to promote Marnus Labuschagne to open the innings. He was promoted up the order to fit in Green as Sam Konstas, the hero of the Boxing Day Test against India last December, was made to sit out. The gamble backfired as Labuschagne was dismissed for 17 runs. Jansen ended the first innings by dismissed Travis Head as Australia were send four down for just 67 runs.