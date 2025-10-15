Virat Kohli halts security during India’s departure for Australia, makes RCB fanboy’s dream come true

The Indian team, on Wednesday, departed for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, which will begin on . The Shubman Gill-led ODI team, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, boarded the flight to Perth from the Delhi airport in the morning. Indian team left for Australia on Wednesday

As the team boarded the bus to head for the T3 airport, Kohli, who was seated inside, spotted a little RCB fan amid the crowd outside the team hotel. The 36-year-old immediately stopped the security standing outside and asked him to fetch the 'Kohli' poster that the boy was holding. Kohli then autographed it and handed it over to the fan, who was spotted wearing an RCB jersey. He then posed in front of the bus, with Kohli seated behind, for a picture.

The entire moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Kohli had returned to India after four months, as he landed in Delhi on Tuesday. Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, he left for London with his family, where he resumed training after a few weeks of rest. He also had the privilege of having his mandatory pre-season fitness test conducted there by the BCCI.

The series will mark the return of Kohli and Rohit, who earlier retired from Test cricket in May, to international cricket for the first time in eight months, having last donned the Indian colours during the victorious Champions Trophy tournament. However, both head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar refused to commit their presence in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup in 2017, yet. The BCCI and the team management are reportedly on the same page when it comes to the future of Kohli and Rohit in ODI cricket, and are rather willing to take it each game and series at a time, given that the two are now active in only one international format, before they take the call.

The Indian team will land in Perth, which will host the first ODI match on October 19. The second and third ODIs will be played on October 23 and 25. This will be followed by a five-match T20I contest, which will be played from October 29 to November 8.

Besides the two veteran batters and the new ODI captain Gill, other players who were spotted at the Delhi airport included Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Prasidh Krishna.