Virat Kohli rejects handshake with Travis Head, walks right past him following heated mid-match exchange – Watch

As RCB players walked out to congratulate the opposition after the defeat, Head extended his hand towards Kohli, but the veteran batter moved past him and continued greeting other SRH players without acknowledging the Australian opener. The moment quickly caught attention on social media.

Virat Kohli was once again right in the thick of the action during the high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. Kohli looked visibly charged up during RCB’s daunting chase of 256 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the former skipper showing clear signs of tension and frustration throughout his brief stay at the crease. Even after the match, emotions appeared to linger as Kohli seemingly ignored a customary handshake with Travis Head during the post-match interactions.

Kohli pointed towards Head and was seen signalling him to come and bowl, while also teasing him with the Impact Player gesture. Head, who has largely featured as an Impact Player this season and not been used regularly in the field, stayed in action on the night after SRH replaced Salil Arora with Harshal Patel, adding further intrigue to an already charged contest.

Earlier in the game, tensions had already surfaced while Venkatesh Iyer was attacking the SRH bowlers, especially during an aggressive over against Shivang Kumar. A viral video from the third over showed Kohli turning towards Head between deliveries and engaging in an on-field exchange.

Meanwhile, Kohli did not last long at the crease and was dismissed for just 15 in the final over of the powerplay by Sakib Hussain. The RCB batter was deceived by a slower delivery as he went for a big shot down the ground, but failed to time it properly. The miscued stroke went straight to Smaran Ravichandran inside the circle, who completed a comfortable catch, ending Kohli’s brief stay at the wicket in disappointing fashion. Head also came into attack to bowl the penultimate over of the match when the fate of the match was almost sealed in SRH's favour. He ended up claiming the wicket of Rajat Patidar.

RCB finish top of table despite defeat RCB eventually crumbled under the pressure of a steep chase and went on to lose the match by 55 runs, but still secured the top spot thanks to a superior net run rate over SRH and GT The top three teams finished the league stage with 18 points apiece, leaving net run rate as the deciding factor for the final standings. As a result, RCB and GT clinched the top two spots, strengthening their positions heading into the playoffs, while SRH settled for the third spot.

Earlier, SRH produced a dominant batting display to post a massive 255 for 4 against RCB at home. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a blazing 56 off 22 balls, bringing up a rapid half-century in just 20 deliveries and taking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar early on. Ishan Kishan played a classy yet aggressive knock of 79 off 44, mixing timing with flair to keep the scoreboard moving. Heinrich Klaasen added late fireworks with a brutal 51 off 24 balls, ensuring SRH maintained their ultra-aggressive batting template throughout the innings.