Virat Kohli reminds MI fans Hardik Pandya plays for India, asks trolls to applaud under-fire Mumbai skipper at Wankhede

Reinvoking the Spirit of Cricket in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli rallied behind Hardik Pandya as the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper urged the Mumbai Indians fans to stop chanting against their franchise skipper on Thursday. Kohli gestured from the middle to make sure Pandya didn't go through a hostile round of booing in match No.25 of the IPL 2024 between RCB and MI at the famous Wankhde Stadium. When a section of fans targeted Hardik, superstar Kohli reminded the MI faithful that the Mumbai skipper represents Team India(PTI)

Pandya has been facing the wrath of MI fans ever since the all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma as the leader of the Mumbai Indians. Hardik completed his sensational switch to Mumbai from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal before the new season. Pandya was subjected to venomous reception by fans in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. When a section of fans targeted Hardik at Wankhede, superstar Kohli reminded the MI faithful that the Mumbai skipper represents Team India in the international arena.

Virat Kohli reminds MI fans Hardik Pandya plays for India

When Hardik walked out to finish the run chase for the Mumbai Paltan, the MI skipper was not at the receiving end of the hostile reception as Kohli told the Wankhede crowd to applaud their captain. Kohli's incredible gesture to quieten the crowd became an instant hit among the fans. Fans and followers of the game also marvelled at Kohli's sportsmanship on social media. Finishing things in style at a packed Wankhede, Pandya smoked a six to end the IPL encounter in Mumbai's favour.

How Hardik performed against RCB?

Batting at a strike rate of 350.00, Hardik remained unbeaten on 21 off just 6 balls to make sure Mumbai finished ahead of Bengaluru. Quick-fire knocks from Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52) put MI on the verge of a comfortable win over RCB. Hardik and Co. completed the 197-run chase in 15.3 overs to record their second win of the IPL 2024. Skipper Pandya bowled a single over and leaked 13 runs in the RCB innings.

'Blessed to have Bumrah on my side'

Talking more about the IPL 2024 encounter, Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his match-changing five-wicket haul against the visitors. "The way Ro and Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We didn't speak about it. That's the beauty of this team, players know what to do. Blessed to have Bumrah on my side. He does it over and over again. He practices a lot. The amount of experience and confidence he has is tremendous," Hardik said after the match.