Rohit Sharma lifts Jasprit Bumrah as MI pacer steals Purple Cap from Chahal with 5-wicket demolition act vs RCB

Producing another bowling masterclass at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah rattled the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match No.25 of the Indian Premier League season 2024. Fresh from guiding Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians to their first win of the new season, pace ace Bumrah returned to the Wankhede to record his first five-wicket haul at the IPL 2024. The Indian fast bowler also won his battle against run-machine Kohli in the powerplay. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his teammate Rohit Sharma (R) after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Vijaykumar Vyshak (AFP)

The speedster got the better of batting maestro Kohli for the fifth time as the MI star extended his impressive run against the former RCB skipper. Kohli, who is the leading run-getter at the IPL 2024, recorded a forgetful outing at the Wankhede. Thanks to Bumrah's bowling heroics, the former India skipper recorded a single-digit score at the Wankhede for the seventh time. Batting icon Kohli has registered the most single-digit scores in MI's den.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs RCB: SKY looking to get going after Kishan's blazing knock ends

Rohit Sharma lifts Jasprit Bumrah after MI pacer bags fifer vs RCB

Orange Cap holder Kohli only managed to score 3 off 9 balls against Mumbai Indians. After extending Kohli's low-scoring run at the famous venue, pace ace Bumrah bagged the crucial wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis in the 16th over. Bumrah handed Mahipal Lomror a golden duck and the Indian fast bowler also outsmarted Saurav Chauhan (9) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (0) to record a memorable five-wicket haul against RCB. Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma came up with a heartwarming gesture after Bumrah bagged his first 5-wicket haul of the new season.

Bumrah steals purple cap from Chahal with 5-wicket demolition act

Bumrah has also replaced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the top spot in the Purple Cap standings. Bumrah has 10 wickets to his name in five matches. Talking more about the match, RCB managed to bounce back with counterattacking knocks from skipper Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik. Du Plessis' 61-run knock and Karthik's entertaining 53 off 23 balls guided RCB to 196-8 in 20 overs. Speaking to popular commentator Ravi Shastri in the innings break, pace ace Bumrah reserved special praise for senior batter Karthik after his late flourish against the five-time winners.

DK played a special knock: Bumrah lauds RCB star

“It was a good day. One of those days where what I was executing was working. The wicket looked sticky (early on). Disappointed with my last ball. When the first over was bowled, I realised ball was gripping a bit. Wanted to bowl a good hard length. I've been doing this for 11 years, so I'm used to it. What happened at the end was dew set in and it got better to bat on. Don't want to get too high or too low with good and bad days. This game is a great leveller. Want to keep working hard. The wicket did get better. DK played a special knock. Over here, it's tough to stop someone when they get going,” Bumrah said.