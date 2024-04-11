Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again as MI pacer enhances record against RCB great at Wankhede

Extending his impressive run against in-form Virat Kohli, speedster Jasprit Bumrah handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru an early setback in match No.25 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the famous Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. After opening their account in their fourth game of the new season, Hardik Pandya and Co. welcomed Faf du Plessis' misfiring RCB at the Wankhede. Skipper Hardik won the toss and invited RCB to bat in their third home game of the IPL 2024. Kohli has been dismissed five times by Bumrah in the IPL(AP)

Unleashing strike bowler Bumrah in powerplay, Hardik's MI bagged the jackpot wicket of run-machine Kohli in the second over of the RCB innings. Diving to his left, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan plucked a sharp catch after Bumrah's in-swinger created an inside edge. Umpire Nitin Menon was quick to raise his finger, and even Kohli knew he had edged it. The former RCB skipper perished for 3 off 9 balls before the end of the second over. Speedster Bumrah leaked only four runs to close his first over with Kohli's game-changing wicket at the Wankhede.

Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again

Former India skipper Kohli has the best strike rate against Bumrah in the IPL. Before RCB's away meeting with MI, the 35-year-old smashed Bumrah for 140 runs off 92 balls. Kohli's strike rate against Bumrah was 152.17 - the best among the batters who have faced 40-plus deliveries against the Mumbai fast bowler. After Kohli, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has the best batting strike rate against Bumrah.

What is Bumrah's record against Kohli in IPL?

Winning his battle against RCB's all-time leading run-getter at the IPL, Bumrah has dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in 16 innings. Bumrah has reduced Kohli's strike rate to 147.36 after getting the better of the former RCB skipper at the IPL 2024. Kohli has an average of 28 against the MI's premier fast bowler. Kohli has scored 140 runs in 16 innings against Bumrah. Despite a forgetful outing against the Mumbai Indians, Kohli is expected to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap standings. The batting icon has amassed 319 runs in six matches at the IPL 2024. With the highest score of 113*, Kohli has notched up a century and two half-centuries for RCB this season.