 Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again as MI pacer enhances record against RCB great at Wankhede | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again as MI pacer enhances record against RCB great at Wankhede

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 11, 2024 09:20 PM IST

Virat Kohli lost his IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again as the MI pacer got the better of the RCB icon for the 5th time.

Extending his impressive run against in-form Virat Kohli, speedster Jasprit Bumrah handed Royal Challengers Bengaluru an early setback in match No.25 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the famous Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. After opening their account in their fourth game of the new season, Hardik Pandya and Co. welcomed Faf du Plessis' misfiring RCB at the Wankhede. Skipper Hardik won the toss and invited RCB to bat in their third home game of the IPL 2024.

Kohli has been dismissed five times by Bumrah in the IPL(AP)
Kohli has been dismissed five times by Bumrah in the IPL(AP)

Unleashing strike bowler Bumrah in powerplay, Hardik's MI bagged the jackpot wicket of run-machine Kohli in the second over of the RCB innings. Diving to his left, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan plucked a sharp catch after Bumrah's in-swinger created an inside edge. Umpire Nitin Menon was quick to raise his finger, and even Kohli knew he had edged it. The former RCB skipper perished for 3 off 9 balls before the end of the second over. Speedster Bumrah leaked only four runs to close his first over with Kohli's game-changing wicket at the Wankhede.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs RCB: Du Plessis, Patidar steady Bengaluru after early blows

Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again

Former India skipper Kohli has the best strike rate against Bumrah in the IPL. Before RCB's away meeting with MI, the 35-year-old smashed Bumrah for 140 runs off 92 balls. Kohli's strike rate against Bumrah was 152.17 - the best among the batters who have faced 40-plus deliveries against the Mumbai fast bowler. After Kohli, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer has the best batting strike rate against Bumrah.

What is Bumrah's record against Kohli in IPL?

Winning his battle against RCB's all-time leading run-getter at the IPL, Bumrah has dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in 16 innings. Bumrah has reduced Kohli's strike rate to 147.36 after getting the better of the former RCB skipper at the IPL 2024. Kohli has an average of 28 against the MI's premier fast bowler. Kohli has scored 140 runs in 16 innings against Bumrah. Despite a forgetful outing against the Mumbai Indians, Kohli is expected to retain the top spot in the Orange Cap standings. The batting icon has amassed 319 runs in six matches at the IPL 2024. With the highest score of 113*, Kohli has notched up a century and two half-centuries for RCB this season.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli loses IPL battle to Jasprit Bumrah yet again as MI pacer enhances record against RCB great at Wankhede
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On