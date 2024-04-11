IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma reignited as Hardik's men meet struggling Bengaluru

IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Seeking redemption, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in a pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Thursday. Both franchises, traditionally strong contenders, find themselves in desperate situations, struggling to find their rhythm and secure vital wins in the tournament....Read More

RCB's campaign has been marred by inconsistency and underwhelming performances, with only one win in five matches. The burden of expectation has largely rested on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, whose exceptional form with the bat has been a beacon amidst the team's woes. Kohli's 316 runs, including a century and two fifties, has kept the Orange Cap firmly on his head over the past week.

However, RCB's overseas stars, including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, need to step up to support Kohli and bolster the team's fortunes. Faf du Plessis, with 109 runs, and Maxwell, with four wickets but modest batting returns, will be crucial in turning around RCB's fortunes.

The bowling department remains a concern for RCB, with Maxwell surprisingly leading the wicket-takers' list. RCB's bowling lineup needs to rally together to provide support and stability, especially against a formidable MI batting lineup.

On the other side, MI, the five-time champions, have had a frustrating start to the season, too, with just one win in four matches. Despite the early setbacks, MI's experienced players, led by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, have provided stability at the top of the order.

MI's middle-order, however, has been inconsistent, with skipper Hardik Pandya under scrutiny for failing to carry forward the momentum set by the top order. The return of Suryakumar Yadav, albeit underwhelming in his initial outing, adds depth and experience to MI's batting lineup.

The recent heroics of Romario Shepherd, who single-handedly turned the tide with a blitzkrieg against Anrich Nortje, exemplify MI's ability to capitalize on crucial moments. Shepherd's performance underscored MI's capability to post daunting totals, a vital attribute in the IPL.

With both teams hungry for a turnaround, the RCB vs MI encounter promises high-stakes drama and intense competition. RCB will look to capitalise on their recent dominance over MI, having won four out of their last five encounters. However, MI's track record of success against RCB in the IPL, with 18 wins in 32 matches, indicates a formidable challenge for Kohli's men.