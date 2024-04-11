IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma reignited as Hardik's men meet struggling Bengaluru
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Seeking redemption, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns in a pivotal Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Thursday. Both franchises, traditionally strong contenders, find themselves in desperate situations, struggling to find their rhythm and secure vital wins in the tournament....Read More
RCB's campaign has been marred by inconsistency and underwhelming performances, with only one win in five matches. The burden of expectation has largely rested on the shoulders of Virat Kohli, whose exceptional form with the bat has been a beacon amidst the team's woes. Kohli's 316 runs, including a century and two fifties, has kept the Orange Cap firmly on his head over the past week.
However, RCB's overseas stars, including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green, need to step up to support Kohli and bolster the team's fortunes. Faf du Plessis, with 109 runs, and Maxwell, with four wickets but modest batting returns, will be crucial in turning around RCB's fortunes.
The bowling department remains a concern for RCB, with Maxwell surprisingly leading the wicket-takers' list. RCB's bowling lineup needs to rally together to provide support and stability, especially against a formidable MI batting lineup.
On the other side, MI, the five-time champions, have had a frustrating start to the season, too, with just one win in four matches. Despite the early setbacks, MI's experienced players, led by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, have provided stability at the top of the order.
MI's middle-order, however, has been inconsistent, with skipper Hardik Pandya under scrutiny for failing to carry forward the momentum set by the top order. The return of Suryakumar Yadav, albeit underwhelming in his initial outing, adds depth and experience to MI's batting lineup.
The recent heroics of Romario Shepherd, who single-handedly turned the tide with a blitzkrieg against Anrich Nortje, exemplify MI's ability to capitalize on crucial moments. Shepherd's performance underscored MI's capability to post daunting totals, a vital attribute in the IPL.
With both teams hungry for a turnaround, the RCB vs MI encounter promises high-stakes drama and intense competition. RCB will look to capitalise on their recent dominance over MI, having won four out of their last five encounters. However, MI's track record of success against RCB in the IPL, with 18 wins in 32 matches, indicates a formidable challenge for Kohli's men.
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB's powerplay bowling woes
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: The aspect of Vyshak's bowling that earned the most praise was the few runs that he had conceded
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Will RCB play Vyshak Vijaykumar?
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: There have been few other decisions more puzzling from any team in the IPL this season than RCBs's decision to not include Vyshak Vijaykumar in their squad. What do you do when you've got an Indian player bowling like a dream and conceding the least amount of runs for you in a match? Well you don't take him in the squad for the next two matches of course. How dare he perform like that. RCB fans would be hoping that better sense prevails and he is given a chance today.
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Bumrah, a class above
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Our stats man Nikhil Narine says that Bumrah has bowled at an average of 19.6 and economy of 6.1 this season. The rest of the MI bowlers? Average of 35.6 and economy of 11.2.
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: MI Full Squad
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB full squad
IPL Live Score 2024 MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Will Jacks, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar
