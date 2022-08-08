Virat Kohli returns in India's star-studded Asia Cup 2022 squad, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel ruled out

Virat Kohli is back but star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out due to a back injury as the BCCI on Monday announced a star-studded India squad for the Asia Cup 2022 staring August 27. Kohli, who was rested from the tour of West Indies and will skip the Zimbabwe ODIs, is expected to straightaway play India's opening match, which happens to be against Pakistan in what promises to be a blockbuster contest on August 28.

KL Rahul also makes a return to the Indian team for the side; he was earlier named in the squad for the T20I series against the West Indies as well, but was eventually ruled out after failing to recover in time for the series. Additionally, three back-ups have been named in Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel. While Iyer and Patel have already been a part of the Indian T20I squads, Chahar makes a return to the Indian team after almost six months in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, who made a magnificent return to Team India in June earlier this year after consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League, have retained their respective places in the squad for the continental tournament. Pandya produced brilliant all-round performances in his appearances for the Indian team since his return, and also led the side in three T20Is (two against Ireland, and one against the West Indies).

Dinesh Karthik, meanwhile, walked into the first XI as a finisher and has delivered strong performances in the role as well. Other batters in the team include Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda.

Among bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Bishnoi take care of the spin department. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the BCCI have named three pacers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan, meaning Hardik Pandya is likely to share the load in the fast bowling lineup as well.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (v/c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel

