Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead Team India in special dance celebration as fans celebrate T20 World Cup title at Wankhede

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 05, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli led Team India in a special dance celebraton at the Wankhede Stadium, on Thursday.

After reaching Delhi from Barbados, the Indian cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for many of the players, as they interacted with PM Modi and also clicked photos with him. Directly after the interaction, the players and support staff departed for Mumbai for the T20 World Cup trophy victory parade, from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma lead India in a special dance celebration.

The parade got delayed due to traffic and heavy rain. But once it began, fans went into a state of meltdown as they applauded the Indian team, who were on an open-top bus, as they travelled slowly to Wankhede. On reaching the Wankhede, the players had a felicitation ceremony and received a prize money of 125 crores.

During the ceremony, Rohit Sharma praised the fans, who were present at the parade. "Mumbai never disappoints. The huge turnout of fans to welcome us shows they were as desperate for this T20 World Cup title as we were," he said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli called Bumrah a national treasure, and also added, "I couldn't connect with the emotions of the seniors, who cried that night (after the 2011 World Cup triumph), but now I do."

After the felicitation, the players did a lap of honour and applauded the fans, who were present. During the lap of honour, fans also saw Kohli and Rohit lead their teammates to a special dance celebration. Here is the video:

Team India defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, winning by seven runs. Defending a target of 177 runs, Rohit and Co. restricted the Proteas to 169/8 in 20 overs, with Hardik Pandya taking a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel returned with figures of 2/18 and 2/20 respectively. Initially, Virat Kohli's 59-ball 76-run knock took India to a strong total of 176/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Axar Patel (47) and Shivam Dube (27) also played crucial knocks.

See more

