Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma told to retire by angry fans: 'No wonder Agarkar cast shadows on their World Cup chances'

Team India batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli endured a disappointing return to ODI cricket, both registering low scores in their comeback to the format—the only one they haven’t yet retired from. Rohit scored just eight opening the innings, while Kohli didn't even manage to open his account. The duo found it tough to tackle the Aussie pace duo Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood against the new ball in the overcast conditions in Perth as they faltered cheaply. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired after a flop show vs Austalia in first ODI.(PTI and AFP Image)

Rohit Sharma’s return to ODI cricket ended quickly as he faced just 14 balls. On the fourth delivery of the fourth over, Josh Hazlewood pitched a perfect ball on the fifth stump line. Rohit went for a cover drive, only to edge it to slip, where Matt Renshaw completed an easy catch, leaving the former captain with just eight runs.

On the other hand, Kohli was put under pressure to force an error after he struggled to place the ball in the gap. He eventually played it uppishly in the air and got caught at the point where Cooper Connolly didn't make any mistake. He lasted for eight deliveries in the middle and had a forgettable return to the Indian colours after seven months.

Check India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score and Updates

The fans on social media were highly disappointed with the duo's underwhelming shows, and some even asked them to retire and end their international careers.

Also Read - Rohit Sharma flops on ODI return as specialist batter after being stripped of captaincy, departs for mere 8 vs Australia

Newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill also failed to fire as India were reduced to 25 for three when rain lashed Perth to interrupt for the first time on Sunday

After Rohit and Kohli's departure, Gill also followed his seniors in the dressing room, where he was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.

Australia opt to bowl first in Perth

Earlier in the match, Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series opener at the Optus Stadium.

Indian captain Shubman Gill emphasised the team’s focus and preparation ahead of the series, highlighting a balanced combination with three fast bowlers, three all-rounders, and debutant Nitish Reddy.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders," Shubman said at the toss.