India vs Australia Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's return set to dwarf Shubman Gill's captaincy debut in Perth

India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Here we go! The wait is over. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back, as are the ODIs as India take on Austrlia in the first ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: When is the last time you remember a bilateral ODI series having this much expectation and hype behind it? As time wears on and T20 cricket increasingly becomes the way of the cricketing world, the day of the ODI series seems to be in the past. Gone are five-match series, when this was the format that ruled the roost. Most ODI series now feel like they are formalities, just the odd set of matches here and there for teams to know what their unit might look like in the next major tournament. The matches are intermittent, and their frequency is down: the last time India played a men’s ODI match was all the way back in February, the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand....Read More
Now, India return to 50-over action, and everything has changed. Suddenly, this set of three matches is one of the most awaited for fans in the subcontinent. They might be three matches that don’t really matter too much in the grand scheme of things just yet, ut sentimentally, it means so much to so many fans. There are two simple reasons. One is named Virat Kohli, and the other is named Rohit Sharma. Indian fans haven’t seen either in action in an Indian shirt since that fateful match in the Champions Trophy final either, and for both players, so much has transpired in the subsequent months.
Kohli finally lifted an IPL trophy with his beloved Royal Challengers Bengaluru, an emotional moment that followed a tournament that saw both Kohli and Rohit announce in quick succession that they were taking a step back from Test cricket, the most historic of the three formats of the game. Combine this with their T20I retirement, announced upon the lifting of the T20I World Cup in Barbados last year, and the writing appeared on the wall very quickly: this pair of Indian batters, India’s greatest in the modern day, were relegated to just one format of the game.
And this is that format. Currently India’s best, and historically the one that has seen the best that both Kohli and Rohit have had to offer. Kohli is in the conversation for the best batter in this format, and has racked up the most centuries; Rohit has the highest score of all time in ODI cricket, with 264* being only one of his three double-centuries in the format. In many ways, these two batters have redefined ODI cricket in India, and it’s a matter of wonder that they haven’t had more silverware success.
And it is therefore that this three-match series on Aussie soil is being played in a very particular context. How Rohit and Virat perform is what will attract all the eyes: the chances for them to be seen in an Indian shirt will only grow slimmer, as their appearance at the 2027 World Cup remains something of a question mark. Kohli still seems to be in his pomp, but Rohit has been stripped of the ODI team’s captaincy. The future for neither is completely clear, but if they have to take it game-by-game, series-by-series, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar insists they must, no match is too small.
With that, the series itself comes into focus. Shubman Gill, filling some big shoes, in his first captaincy stint in white ball cricket after having led India in an impressive fashion in the red ball game thus far. India are at full strength minus Jasprit Bumrah, their talismanic fast bowler earning a rest – but the rest of the big show is there. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj making his way back to the ODI team. Plenty of firepower for this Indian team as they get the show started in Perth. They might just be starting as favourites: even at full strength, they are just a little bit better than Australia, despite what that infamous 2023 World Cup final might indicate.
And Australia are not at full strength. The biggest miss is their captain Pat Cummins, but there are plenty of names also missing for a team in transition. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head form a deadly opening combination, but after that, there are more question marks than answers, right through the lineup. What does their best lineup look like, and who are their best bowlers? Even the likes of Alex Carey and Josh Inglis are expected to miss this match, and Cameron Green is ruled out: even calling them threadbare might be slightly too generous. Australia begin this series at home with their backs against the wall, but they have proven that you never count them out. There are still plenty of world-beaters in there.
Perth hosts the first of these three matches, and to make things just a touch more dramatic, weather is expected to play a little bit of a role. Who can gain an early advantage in this series that means just that little bit more?
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: India on an 8-match ODI win streak
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: It is quite the opposite story for the visitors. India have been a buzzsaw of a white ball team in recent months, the talent speaking for itself as the team manages to string together really strong results and make losing a habit of the past. After suffering a series defeat to Sri Lanka in Gautam Gambhir’s debut tour in mid 2024, India haven’t lost a single ODI match – but granted, they haven’t played too many either. There was the preparatory three-match set against England, where the visitors were whitewashed on pitches conducive to turn, and then the five matches of the Champions Trophy in Dubai, where nobody could vanquish India. Put those together, and it is an impressive list of victories. But is it just a little bit of fool’s gold when it comes to India’s quality, or indicative of the balance and quality they now possess?
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Australia with only three wins in last 10 matches
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: That transition of the current team is perhaps seen in how Australia have failed to string together wins in the format, having lost series to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan before that Champions Trophy campaign, where they only won one match in the group stages before being knocked out of the semifinals. They were most recently beaten by South Africa on home turf, after losing the first two matches of the series: a monster performance in the third ODI shows how dangerous the Aussies can still be, ut they have stopped stringing these winnings runs together like they used to.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Australia in a transition period of its own!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Like India, the Aussies too are undergoing where the old guard is making way for the new. David Warner has retired, while Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins are nursing injuries. Of course, the name Travis Head needs no introduction, nor do Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, but besides those three, the rest of the line-up brings a breath of fresh air. Josh Phillippe, Matt Ranshaw, Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly are names India hasn't seen much of. Marnus Labuschagne has been brought in as an injury replacement after Cameron Green was ruled out with side soreness. However, the bigger picture is that these two teams with fresh faces are ushering rapidly towards the future, arguably a knockout clash at the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Gill insists nothing has changed
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Shubman Gill, like many leaders before him, is tasked with managing players who are legends. MS Dhoni handled Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Virat Kohli did the same with Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and others. And now it's Gill's turn. Managing two stalwarts as big as Kohli and Rohit, two former India captains, can be tough, but only if he allows it to. Because rest assured, Ro-Ko will lend all its support to ensure the captaincy switch is smooth and India returns home victorious. After all, nothing is bigger for Kohli and Rohit than to ensure a bright and promising future for Indian cricket.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: But the last international match at Optus Stadium was a fond one for India
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: While India don’t have ODI experience at Optus Stadium, they will have fond memories of the last time they played here, which happened to be the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024. Yes, the series didn’t go to plan at all, but the start was still a memorable one: Virat Kohli scoring the century that would prove to be his last in Tests, Jasprit Bumrah breathing absolute fire in a man of the match performance, and India absolutely crushing Australia by 295 runs. It was a Test that gave India plenty of hope, only for it to be deflated – but nevertheless, strong memories associated with this ground, which can only help the visitors out.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Only Australia’s 4th ODI at this venue…
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: The Optus Stadium in Perth is a fairly new ground in Australia, which has become Western Australia’s home ground ahead of the WACA in recent years. However, since it was inaugurated all the way back in 2018, it has only hosted three ODI matches for Australia: one against England, one against South Africa, and most recently in 2024, against Pakistan. It isn’t the most run-friendly pitch, the fast bowlers getting to do a lot of the talking on this fast and bouncing wicket. It will be India’s first match in this format against the Aussies, who might be better off knowing just what to expect: the average first innings score at this venue currently stands at just 180. That’s a score that would be considered par at some T20 venues.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: But first, we have a party spoiler!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: There's always one element in a party that's around to spoil the fun, and in this case, it's in the sky. Damn you, rain! The series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium is in serious jeopardy, with as much as 70 percent rain waiting to hamper the proceedings, and more importantly, play spoilsport to Kohli and Rohit's much-anticipated return. The only flipside to it is that recent weather reports, as far as the Indian team is concerned, haven't lived up to the forecast. And boy, we really hope today is another such instance. Go away, rain! Set up the perfect stage for Ro-Ko to mark their arrival in style.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Let's relive some of India's finest ODI triumphs Down Under
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Where were you when Sachin Tendulkar's 117 and 91 led India to its maiden ODI win in Australia? Or when MS Dhoni's finishing brilliance emerged to the fore for the umpteenth time in an otherwise forgettable tour? Or when Virat Kohli, the master-chaser, took down the Aussies on their soil at their own game? India has achieved some of their most encouraging wins in Australia. Who can forget the 1985 Benson and Hedges Champions of Champions Trophy, a watershed moment in the glorious history of Indian cricket? In case your memory isn't as sharp anymore, we are offering you a chance to relive some of them here.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Last time out in India vs Australia in Champions Trophy
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: The last time we saw these two teams face each other in an ODI contest came during the ICC Champions Trophy, which is why we saw India play ODI cricket last. In the semifinal of that competition, Australia were a threat on the slow wicket of Dubai, but India’s mastery of that surface came through: chasing 265, it was the master of the chase, Virat Kohli, stitching together the innings with 84 of the calmest runs. Help from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul ensured the target was always very achievable, and ultimately achieved with a couple of overs to spare.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Shubman Gill takes charge!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Buy it or not, but our man Shubman Gill's era is here. Having taken the mantle in Tests, promoted as deputy to Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and replaced Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Gill, 26, is all set to embark on a fresh challenge in his leadership role. If England was the toughest challenge in Gill's captaincy thus far, this one promises to be a close second. Beating Australia in Australia – irrespective of any format – is a task in itself. Not too many Indian captains have been able to do it – only MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have achieved it – but if anyone else holds the credentials, it's Gill. He is coming off his maiden Test series win as captain, at home, but he must not be expecting any pleasantries from the Aussies.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: An ODI series in Australia… at last!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: The last time India toured Australia, the first wave of Covid had just gotten over, Virat Kohli was India's all-format captain, Ravi Shastri was the head coach, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was still one of India's frontline pacers, while the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan were yet to make their India debuts. The year was 2020. Before India would go on to script that famous Test series win in Australia over Tim Paine's side, they played three ODIs – two in Sydney, one in Canberra. Unfortunately, though, India lost the ODIs 1-2 but took the T20Is 2-1. It took five long years, but here we are, at last.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: The festive season comes a day early
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Diwali is around the corner. For some, it's tomorrow, and for others, the day after, but one thing we can commonly agree on is that for us die-hard cricket aficionados, the festive season has come early. And it's primarily because of two guys: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ro-Ko is back in action, and what better way to kick off celebrations than to watch them play against a team that loves scoring runs. However, their return is a bit more emotional than ever before. With both standing at a career crossroads, the three-ODI series could have a significant bearing on their road to the 2027 World Cup. But let that be a worry for another day, for today, just enjoy the return of two of India's biggest batting superstars, and hope they get going.
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: Hello and Welcome!
India vs Australia Live Score, IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025: We don't mean to wake you up this early on a Sunday morning, but then again, the occasion is such that there isn't much of an option. After seven long months, India plays ODI cricket. Yes, for the first time since the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy. And boy, it's been such a long wait, hasn't it? The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first-ever IPL, India fought heroically to draw the Test series in England, The Asia Cup was conquered for a record-extending ninth occasion, and Shubman Gill became India's captain in two out of three formats. Talk again time flying. So, hey! We know it's a Sunday, and an early morning, but wakey-wakey! It's time for some good old one-day cricket!