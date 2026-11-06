Virat Kohli’s influence in Delhi dressing room still looms large

Virat Kohli may have outgrown the Delhi dressing room, but his influence on the state’s next generation of cricketers remains undoubted. Years after rising through the same domestic ranks to become one of the world’s best batters, Kohli continues to serve as a reference point for Delhi cricketers as his methods and approach to the game find their way into match-day conversations even in 2026.

Virat Kohli during the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. (PTI)

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Recounting an exchange during the Ranji Trophy encounter between Delhi and Services that ended in a draw, the coach revealed how opener Priyansh Arya turned to coach Vijay Dahiya to understand how Kohli would have approached the chase in the second innings.

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“When our opener got out, he asked me how Virat would have chased the target if he were there. We worked it out and discussed how he would have approached it,” he told reporters after the match.

Services set Delhi a target of 319 runs to win in the second innings on the final day. The coach believed that despite the match finishing in a draw, Delhi had their own match-winners capable of taking on that daunting chase.

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{{^usCountry}} “Honestly, if you ask me, there are two people who can chase those kinds of targets – Ayush and Priyansh. I’ll be honest about that. That’s why I said I would love to have Virat in the dressing room. He was there last season as well. I would love to have him sit with these players and break things down step by step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Honestly, if you ask me, there are two people who can chase those kinds of targets – Ayush and Priyansh. I’ll be honest about that. That’s why I said I would love to have Virat in the dressing room. He was there last season as well. I would love to have him sit with these players and break things down step by step,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Upon joining as head coach this season, Dahiya had been keen to reinforce the significance of representing the state, reminding his players of the legacy they are part of. During pre-season, he repeatedly invoked the names of former Delhi greats, including Kohli, to instil a sense of pride and urgency among the current crop of cricketers. It was particularly important since Delhi last became Ranji champions in 2007-08.

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“I remind them again and again that playing for Delhi is pride. There was a time when playing for Delhi was considered playing for almost half of India. And I prick them a little bit. I take names of players who have played for Delhi earlier and tell them, how long do you guys want to see that this guy has played for Delhi? When is your turn going to come? These are things we are trying to bring into the culture,” he told HT.

Kohli, in particular, remains someone the coach would love to have around the group. The former India captain played two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season scoring 208 runs at an average of 104, following the BCCI’s diktat requiring centrally contracted players to play domestic cricket.

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While Dahiya admitted he had no information on whether the star batter would turn out this season, he was clear about wanting him back in the dressing room.

“I have no information yet. If he wants to play, I would love to have him in this dressing room. I would also love to chew his brains out and tell these guys about the honour, hard work and ethics that go into reaching that level. He is someone who has gone through the same ranks and reached where he is today,” he said.

“I’ve seen him through all the stages of his career. I can tell them where he was and where he is today. There is a path. You may not become Virat Kohli, but you can become somebody if you do certain things the right way,” he said.

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It is also a message that takes on added significance as Delhi look to translate their reputation in white-ball cricket into consistent performances across formats.

Ishant Sharma to play SMAT

The same emphasis on experience informs the coach’s approach to Ishant Sharma who will feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that begins on November 15. Dahiya wants him involved in the setup even if his role extends beyond playing.

“Ishant has said he is available. Somebody who has played for the state and was part of the team last year is always available, so he doesn’t need to come out and announce that he is available. His work ethic is what I’m talking about. I want him to be part of this team. Someone who has scored runs and played 100 Test matches can come back and be here as a mentor,” he said.

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With the Ranji Trophy now on a break until January 17, the focus moves to SMAT. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will begin on December 14.