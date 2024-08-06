Virat Kohli's struggle vs spin in SL ODIs leaves ex-PAK cricketer shocked: 'Understandable if it happens to Iyer, Dube'

Virat Kohli failed to fire with the bat in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka, and once again, he was put under the scanners. Kohli, who announced the retirement from T20Is after the World Cup in June, rejoined the Indian team for the ODI matches against Sri Lanka, but things have not worked out in his favour. The batting maestro struggled against spinners on the turning track in Lanka and scored 24 and 14 as India are trailing 0-1 behind in the series after losing the second ODI on Sunday. It is Kohli's first series under new head coach Gautam Gambhir, but he has not been able to make a valuable contribution to the side with the bat. India's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the second one-day international (ODI) against Sri Lanka.(AFP)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali expressed his shock on witnessing a player of Kohli's calibre getting out against spin in back-to-back matches as he feels that the Indian star has not entered the series well prepared.

"A great batsman like Virat Kohli, the world's number one batsman, has been out LBW twice. It's understandable if it happens to Iyer or Dube, but Virat Kohli is Virat Kohli. This means that he is not in practice," Basit said on his YouTube Channel.

Kohli was adjudged LBW in both matches as Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed him in the first match, and his replacement Jeffrey Vandersay got the better of him on Sunday.

Basit also suggested that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who were not part of the T20I series, also came without practice for the ODI matches on turning tracks.

"It did not seem that this is the batting lineup which rules the world. I feel that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul probably haven't even practiced. These people have come without practice," he added.

‘Time for Pant, Parag to replace Iyer’

The former Pakistan cricketer didn't mince his words while criticising Iyer for his back-to-back failures with bat and advised Gautam Gambhir to pick Rishabh Pant or Riyan Parag who missed the chance in playing XI in the first two matches.

"I don't understand what is Shreyas Iyer going to do with such performances. I think the time has come for Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, and Rinku Singh. India's 50-over domestic tournament will be vital for Gautam Gambhir because he will have to take some players from there. If India pick players based on reputation, the results won't be too good in the Champions Trophy," he added.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo as India would be desperate to bounce back and tie the three-match series.