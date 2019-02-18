Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 in World Cup 2019? Chief selector MSK Prasad has his say

There has been a lot of debate over Virat Kohli’s place in the India batting line-up and chief selector MSK Prasad recently had his say on the matter. Prasad agreed with head coach Ravi Shastri’s comment that the Indian cricket team skipper can play at No. 4 in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019 and called it a ‘wonderful thought’.

“I think it is a wonderful thought that Virat Kohli can bat at No.4 and that is what Ravi Shastri has expressed. This has been happening for quite some time, but we will have to see. Because Virat has done extremely well at No.3. He is the No.1 batsman in the world. But if it is for the requirement of the team and Virat has to come at No.4 he will definitely do it. But again, we will have to see what the team requires and what the dynamics of the team is. That will decide his batting position,” Prasad said in a recent interview on Hotstar.

READ: Pakistan look at other options after Reliance stops PSL production

Prasad’s comment came in the wake of Shastri’s comment that the team management is thinking of sending Kohli at No.4 at World Cup 2019.

“The good thing about this Indian top-three is we can separate them, if conditions and situations demand. Someone like Virat Kohli can go to number four, and we can put a good number three to bring more balance to the batting line-up. That’s flexibility for you, and for big tournaments like the World Cup, you have to be flexible to see what’s the best balance for the side. So we will decide that (accordingly in England).

READ: IPL 2019: 3 records which CSK captain MS Dhoni could create this season

“Maybe Rayudu, or someone else, could bat at number three, and Kohli comes in at number four. We wouldn’t want to disturb the opening combination. Separating the top-three could make the batting stronger,” Shastri told Cricbuzz.

After trying him out seven different batting position, Kohli has become a mainstay at the No.3 spot since 2011 and has scored 32 centuries at the position. On the other hand, having played 23 innings at No. 4, he has scored 1744 runs at an average of 58.13 which includes seven centuries.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 12:22 IST