Virat Kohli's Australian challenge laid bare after flop show in Perth: 'Mitchell Starc seemed one step ahead...'

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar asserted that the Australian team came well prepared for the Virat Kohli challenge in the first ODI. Kohli was back in the 50-over format after over 7 months, and his stay lasted for just eight balls with the bat as he also failed to open his account. The batting maestro was once again dismissed on the delivery in the fifth stump channel, exposing his vulnerability in the area once again. However, this time he was caught at the point and not by the wicketkeeper or the slip fielder. The 37-year-old was put under pressure to play the risky shot after he was struggling to find the gaps against Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, eventually getting dismissed by the latter. Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck by Mitchell Starc in Perth.(AP)

Nayar broke down the technical challenge Kohli faces in Australia, explaining how the extra pace and bounce demand a shift in approach. He noted that Kohli, known for dominating bowlers by playing straight, must now adapt by playing later and squarer to counter the conditions.

"The discussion will always be around playing square of the wicket in Australia. With the extra pace, bounce, and lateral movement on offer, you want to let the ball come to you, play it late and behind the body. That is slightly different from what Virat has traditionally done here. He is someone who likes to take charge, walk towards the bowlers, and play in straighter areas. Today was a different challenge," Nayar said on Star Sports.

“There were definite plans against Virat Kohli”: Nayar

He further dissected Kohli’s early dismissal against Starc, noting how the left-arm pacer outfoxed him by altering pace and hitting the deck instead of going full. The former coach said that the batting maestro will study his footage, tweak his approach, and return with sharper plans for the remaining matches.

"Mitchell Starc seemed one step ahead; he did not go for the full and fast deliveries we are used to seeing, but instead, hit the pitch hard and went across the batter. Yes, there were definite plans against Virat. In white-ball cricket, unlike the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where there was more grass and movement, this was about variation in pace and angles. I am sure Virat will go back, study his videos, and look at adjustments, maybe playing deeper in the crease or later towards third man could be better options. We saw him work on that during the BGT, and I'm confident he will reflect, adapt, and come back with better plans to deliver the runs we all expect from him," he added.