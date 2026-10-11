Virender Sehwag sees a bit of himself in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The explosive former batter compared his own thinking to the 15-year-old sensation

Virender Sehwag sees similarities between his own explosive batting and that of teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, especially in the mindset to play attacking shots from the word go.

Virender Sehwag was given a brutal reality check during the 2004 Asia Cup (AFP)

“Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” the former India opener said during an interaction at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual session in New Delhi.

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“Look, if you are playing in an age category, it makes sense. If it’s U-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play in the IPL or play for India, age doesn’t matter. A 38-or 40-year-old Kohli is playing, and a 15-year-old Sooryavanshi is also playing. Then performance matters.”

Sehwag, despite his all-out attacking approach, was a successful opener in Test cricket. A debate is on whether 15-year-old Sooryavanshi can translate his success in T20 cricket in the longer format. He has drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar because the latter broke into the international scene as a 16-year-old.

However, former players have cautioned against any comparison with Tendulkar.

“Sooryavanshi has a wide, unique range of shots. T20 comes easy to him. He should be kept in the T20 set-up, and at the same time, he should be groomed in domestic red-ball cricket,” former India pacer Subroto Banerjee, Tendulkar’s contemporary in the Indian team, has said.

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{{^usCountry}} Although Sehwag sees a slice of himself in Sooryavanshi, it is also a comparison the teenager cannot be burdened with. Sehwag’s intelligence stood out in his batting, especially in the red-ball game, although it often appeared he was keen to hit the leather off the ball. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although Sehwag sees a slice of himself in Sooryavanshi, it is also a comparison the teenager cannot be burdened with. Sehwag’s intelligence stood out in his batting, especially in the red-ball game, although it often appeared he was keen to hit the leather off the ball. {{/usCountry}}

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Many former players have advised that Sooryavanshi should be carefully mentored as his game and personality evolve, allowing him to carve his own path.

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In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30. However, in the Indian T20I side, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have been picked to open ahead of Sooryavanshi, with India bowling coach Morne Morkel recently talking about how being in the dressing room will help his development as he awaits his opportunity.