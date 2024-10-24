Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Washington delighted to be part of spin trio after day one heroics

Reuters |
Oct 24, 2024 06:43 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-IND-NZL/:Cricket-Washington delighted to be part of spin trio after day one heroics

Oct 24 - Washington Sundar was the standout bowler for India with seven wickets against New Zealand on Thursday but the 25-year-old said being part of the three-pronged spin attack on the opening day of the second test was a special experience.

Washington delighted to be part of spin trio after day one heroics
Washington delighted to be part of spin trio after day one heroics

After veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the initial damage with 3-64, Washington ripped through the Black Caps and finished with career-best figures of 7-59 to restrict them to 259 before India reached 16-1 at stumps on a riveting day.

Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless on the day but helped keep the tourists from building on their positive start.

"We communicated a lot. They brought a lot of qualities, skill sets and experience as well. That really helps for someone who is playing along with them. It definitely helped me today," Washington told reporters.

"It's special, isn't it, to be playing in a game that both of them are a part of. I hope that we'll get to play a lot more games together."

Washington was a late addition to the squad after India's eight-wicket defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru and he said he was delighted with how things unfolded for him.

"Right from the start, getting to play this game and coming back to the test squad, there are a lot of things that I can say mean a lot to me and are very special," added Washington, who replaced Kuldeep Yadav in the eleven.

"I'm grateful. I don't think I'll ever forget this day."

Washington will add extra firepower to India's long batting line-up having scored 152 in a recent domestic game and he said he was looking forward to Friday's action.

"It's going to be exciting," the Tamil Nadu player added.

"Hopefully, we can put a lot of runs on the board."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //