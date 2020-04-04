Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included

cricket

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his record-breaking numbers in Ranji Trophy, revealed his all-time ODI team on Saturday. In the team, the former right-hander included four Indians, but all of them were batsmen. Apart from legend Sachin Tendulkar, three current Indian batting stars made it to the list - Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Jaffer also named Dhoni as the captain and wicketkeeper of his team. Meanwhile, Jaffer also picked West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South Africa’s AB de Villiers and 2019 World Cup hero Ben stokes in the batting line-up.

In terms of allrounder, Jaffer went with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. He picked Australia’s Shane Warne or Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq as his spinner, and former West Indies seamer Joel Garner and Australia legend Glenn McGrath in his fast-bowling unit. No Indian bowlers made the cut.

Another surprising choice by Jaffer was that he included Australia’s two-time World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting in the team, but as the 12th man.

Jaffer became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji matches in December 2019, and the only Ranji batsman to complete the 12,000-run mark two months later. Of his record Ranji aggregate, 1,037 runs in 15 innings at 69.13 came for Vidarbha in their victorious 2018-19 campaign, thus becoming the only batsman to score 1,000 plus runs in two seasons, the previous effort having come in 2008-09.