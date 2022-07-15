Watch: Hardik Pandya's death stare to Liam Livingstone after getting his wicket during India vs England 2nd ODI

All-rounder Hardik Pandya did not hide his feelings towards Liam Livingstone after getting his wicket during the second ODI between India and England at Lord's on Thursday. Hardik did not show too many emotions after dismissing the big-hitting England batter, but still was able to convey a lot through his actions. In a back-and-forth battle between the two stars, it was Hardik who had the last laugh even though Livingstone seemed to be emerging victorious initially.

The incident took place in the 29th over of the Indian innings. Livingstone had gotten his eye in and was set. Hardik began with a couple of wide deliveries after which Livingstone uppishly flicked him for a couple of runs, The England batter then decided to switch gear, smoking a six and a four off Pandya. Livingstone advanced down the wicket to connect the ball well and followed it with a pull for a boundary.

Off the next delivery though, Hardik got his revenge as he bowled a similar ball, only this time Livingstone holed out to Shreyas Iyer in front of square on the leg-side boundary. At that moment, it looked to be a clear plan from India and Hardik – a high-risk move that paid off. After the dismissal, two very contrasting reactions ensued. A dejected Livingstone appearing miffed with himself and an almost no-reaction celebration from Hardik as the India all-rounder gave the England batter a long and cold death stare.

Hardik finished with 2/28 from six overs, also dismissing opener Jason Roy for 23 off 33 balls as the England batter flicked him towards fine leg where Suryakumar Yadav took the catch. Even then, Hardik did not celebrate much, for reasons only he knows. Later in the match, Hardik scored 29 off 44 balls with two fours but his effort wasn't enough to take India over the line as England romped home by 100 runs to level the series 2-2.

