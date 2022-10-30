Watch: Mbangwa leaves fans in awe with incredible on-air stint in BAN-ZIM match; Twitter says 'Peter Drury of cricket'

Like most games in this edition of the T20 World Cup, drama ensued in the match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in a Super 12 clash on Sunday. It was a thrilling contest between both sides, as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side registered a three-run victory in Brisbane. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the players were called back after what looked like the final delivery of the match was bowled – it turned out that it was actually a no ball as wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the delivery in front of the stumps before knocking off the bails.

Bangladesh had seemingly won the match but the final delivery was played again; it didn't change the result, though, as Blessing Muzarabani couldn't score a run off the free hit, eventually resulting in a close defeat for the side.

Interestingly, Zimbabwe's last match against Pakistan was also decided on the final delivery; the result, however, favoured Craig Erwine's side. With Pakistan requiring three runs off the final ball, the batters could only take one before Shaheen Afridi was run out. A video of former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa doing a charged-up commentary on the final ball of the match had gone viral, with many lauding the Zimbabwean's passion.

On Sunday, Mbangwa's on-air stint during the final over drama between Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe match went viral again. Fellow commentator Isa Guha posted a video of Mbangwa's emotional reaction to players being called back for the final ball of the match - Watch:

Earlier, Bangladesh had won the toss and opted to bat at the Gabba, posting a competitive score of 150/7 in 20 overs; Nazmul Shanto was the top-scorer for the side with 71 runs off 55 deliveries, while Afif Hossain played an important 19-ball 29-run knock towards the finishing overs.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams led the run-chase with 64 off 42 deliveries after a poor start from the side; however, his efforts eventually went in vain as the side fell short by 3 runs.

