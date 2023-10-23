News / Cricket / Watch: 'We've seen Rohit do that, Virat shows he can do it too' - Gavaskar's epic remark on Kohli's six vs Boult

Watch: 'We've seen Rohit do that, Virat shows he can do it too' - Gavaskar's epic remark on Kohli's six vs Boult

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 23, 2023 07:57 AM IST

Virat Kohli pulled off an incredible hit against Trent Boult during the closing stages of India's run-chase.

Virat Kohli once again displayed his mastery in successfully navigating a challenging run chase, as India clinched a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the World Cup. This win marked India's first triumph against the Black Caps in an ICC event in two decades. Mohammed Shami was the hero with the ball, delivering a sensational 5-wicket haul, effectively limiting New Zealand to a total of 273 all out, despite a valiant 130 off 127 balls by Daryl Mitchell.

Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant six against Trent Boult(Hotstar)
Virat Kohli smashes a brilliant six against Trent Boult(Hotstar)

Kohli, with a composed innings of 95 runs from 104 balls, guided India's chase flawlessly, forming crucial 50-run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27), and Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out). As India approached a convincing win, Kohli sought to attain his 49th ODI century, a record-equalling achievement. To the dismay of the enthusiastic crowd at the HPCA stadium, he was caught deep in the pursuit of this milestone.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, Kohli made sure he put his best effort to reach a 49th ODI century that would've taken him level with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's world record. In fact, as India closed in on a win, Kohli – in a manner similar to India's previous match against Bangladesh – switched gears and resorted to aggressive hitting. In the 47th over of the innings, Kohli smashed a brilliant six over deep midwicket that left the commentators – Sunil Gavaskar, in particular – stunned.

'What a shot. What a shot. We have seen Rohit Sharma play pull off the front foot, and now Kohli is showing that he can do that as well. This shot went like a rocket. That is massive," Gavaskar, who was on air when Kohli smashed the six, said.

The six took Kohli to 88 and a four off the same over sent him into the 90s. However, on 95, in a bid to reach his century – as well as India's win – with a six, Kohli was caught at the same area in the next over, as Matt Henry dismissed him.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, finished the job for India off the last ball of the same over with a four.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs New Zealand Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out