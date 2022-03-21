'We feel it won't be right for Taskin Ahmed to take part in IPL': BCB official

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday confirmed that new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants had contacted them to rope in Taskin Ahmed for the upcoming edition, which starts from March 26. However, the board denied the seamer from a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to take part in the lucrative T20 league.

A report in Cricbuzz stated that the Super Giants had approached the BCB to rope in Taskim as a replacement for England player Mark Wood, who has been ruled out of the tournament.

“Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against India, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL,” BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying in the report.

“We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wood, who was picked by the franchise for ₹7.5 crore, will miss the tournament due to an injury on his right elbow.

The 2022 season would have been Wood's second in the IPL, having played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. While he went wicketless that season, Wood has become an integral part of the England squad in all formats, playing a pivotal role in their 2019 World Cup triumph.

The Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in their debut clash in the cash-rich league.