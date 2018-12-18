Prabhsimran Singh, 17-year old wicket-keeper batsman from Patiala, bags 4.8 crore in IPL auction
There have been several stories of young millionaires in Indian cricket thanks to the Indian Premier League and a new name joined the list in Jaipur on Tuesday. Prabhsimran Singh, a 17-year old wicket-keeper batsman from Patiala, stole the limelight as he was bought for 4.8 crore by Kings XI Punjab after an intense bidding war that involved several teams.
Earlier this year, Prabhsimran smashed his way to 298 off just 301 balls against Amritsar in the semi-final of the Punjab U-23 Inter-District Cricket Tournament. This came immediately after he was ignored by selectors for the India U-19 team’s tour to Sri Lanka.
Prabhsimran, who is yet to play a first-class match, has been making waves with his ability to score rapidly and that is what has got him a big money contract with the Punjab franchise.
He is the cousin of batsman Anmolpreet Singh, who was bought for 80 lakh by Mumbai Indians.
