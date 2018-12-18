IPL Auction 2019: Full list of players sold

The IPL auction 2019 has already seen a big surprise with fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat returning to the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping price of Rs 8.4 crore. Unadkat was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. He didn’t have a great IPL season this year, picking up 11 wickets in 15 matches.

Among the other big winners were Carlos Brathwaite, who went to the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 5 crore and Axar Patel, who has been bought by the Delhi Capitals for the for the same price.

However, India’s star T20 batsman Yuvraj Sigh didn’t find a bidder at the auction. He could come back in the auction in a later round.

Here’s a look at which player was sold to which team.

Hanuma Vihari - Delhi Capitals - Rs 2 cr - Batsman

Shimron Hetmyer - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 4.2 cr - Batsman

Carlos Brathwaite- Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 5 cr – All-rounder

Gurkeerat Singh - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 50 lakhs - All-rounder

Moises Henriques - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 1 cr- All-rounder

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals - Rs 5 cr - All-rounder

Jonny Bairstow - Sunrisers Hyderabad- Rs 2.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 4.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha - Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 1.2 cr – Wicket-keeper

Jaydev Unadkat - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 8.4 cr - Bowler

Ishant Sharma - Delhi Capitals - Rs 1.1 cr - Bowler

Lasith Malinga - Mumbai Indians - Rs 2 cr - Bowler

Mohammad Shami - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 4.8 cr - Bowler

Varun Aaron - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 2.4 cr - Bowler

Mohit Sharma - Chennai Super Kings - Rs 5 cr - Bowler

Devdutt Padikkal - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 20 lakhs - Batsman

Anmolpreet Singh - Mumbai Indians - Rs 80 lakhs - Batsman

Sarfaraz Khan - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 25 lakhs - All-rounder

Shivam Dube - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 5 cr - All-rounder

Varun Chakaravarthy - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 8.4 cr - All-rounder

Ankush Bains - Delhi Capitals - Rs 20 lakhs - Wicket-keeper

Nathu Singh - Delhi Capitals - Rs 20 lakhs - Bowler

Colin Ingram - Delhi Capitals - Rs 6.4 cr - Batsman

Sam Curran - Kings XI Punjab - Rs 7.2 cr - Bowler

Heinrich Klaasen - Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 50 lakhs - Wicket-keeper

Barinder Sran - Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.4 cr - Bowler

Lockie Ferguson - Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 1.6 cr - Bowler

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 17:06 IST