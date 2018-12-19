IPL Auction 2019: Low price, big worth, best bargain - The biggest steals

The Indian Premier League is as much about team owners splashing the cash to get the big name players, as it is about stealing important players for a bargain. It was same this time around as well and some teams managed to bolster their squad without shelling out the big bucks. Here are five top s teals of this auction -

1) Yuvraj Singh - 1 crore - Mumbai Indians

There were serious doubts about whether Yuvraj Singh will find favour with any of the teams and it looked like the southpaw will face the embarrassment of not getting picked towards the end of a glittering career, as he went unsold in the opening round of the auction. His name though features in the accelerated round and this time he was bought for his base price of 1 crore by Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj might not be the same player that he used to be and his seasons with KXIP and RCB left a lot to be desired. But if an experienced player like him can be used wisely by the team management, he could be a real asset. Sunrisers Hyderabad showed that in 2016 as they used Yuvraj as the man for the middle overs in what turned out to be a victorious campaign. From the looks of it, Rohit Sharma & Co have a designated role in place for the legend.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh our biggest steal in history - Akash Ambani

2) Jalaj Saxena - 20 lakh - Delhi Capitals

The seasoned all-rounder has been making waves in domestic cricket off late, with his scintillating performances with both bat and ball. At 32, Saxena is past his prime but he could be a late bloomer and Delhi could benefit from his experience. At 20 lakh he is definitely a steal for a team which is looking to relaunch themselves in the league.

3) Martin Guptill - 1 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

The highest run-getter in international T20s has often been overlooked by IPL franchises but not this time. Kane Williamson’s influence on the Sunrisers Hyderabad has been visible since last season and whether or not he had something to do with this buy, Martin Guptill’s acquisition at just 1 crore has to be a big steal. A David Warner-Martin Guptill opening stand could light up the next season for SRH.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2019: Full list of all players sold

4) Manan Vohra - 20 lakhs - Rajasthan Royals

Manan Vohra was a constant presence for the Kings XI Punjab at the top of the order for long, until they decided to go in for an overhaul. At 25 Vohra is still young and has a lot of IPL experience behind him. Rajasthan Royals’ decision to buy him late in the auction for his base price could be a clincher as he could be mentored well by the experienced Ajinkya Rahane.

5) Jonny Bairstow - 2.2 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad

When team were ready to shell out upwards of 5 crore for uncapped youngsters, to have got a pedigree wicket-keeper batsman for just over 2 crore has to be a steal. Sunrisers Hyderabad played it smart yet again and bought the English gloverman for what we consider a bargain.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 14:11 IST