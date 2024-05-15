 We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant

PTI |
May 15, 2024 12:11 AM IST

We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant

New Delhi, Skipper Rishabh Pant reckons his one-match suspension probably cost Delhi Capitals a spot in the IPL playoffs as they would have had a better chance of winning the crucial game if he was on the field.

We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant
We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant

Pant had to sit out the must-win clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday after he was handed a one-match suspension for a third slow-over rate offence.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Not only did DC lose the game but the 47-run defeat also impacted their net run rate and now they have to sit and wait for the other teams to play out their matches to find out if they have qualified for the play offs or not.

"I wouldn't say we would have definitely won the game if I had played. But we had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game," Pant said after DC's 19-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.

DC endured an inconsistent run in the beginning of the season but made a late charge towards the end of the season to strengthen their chances of making it to the knockouts.

Injuries to veteran pacers Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and opener David Warner didn't help their cause either.

"We started the season with a lot of hope, but there were injuries, and ups and downs. But as a franchise, you can't complain all the time; you have to make use of what you have... There are some things which you can control, but some things which you can't."

Losing skipper KL Rahul said that loss of wickets in the powerplay throughout the season has prevented LSG from utilising big-hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran.

"This has been a problem right through the season - we keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in, that is the big reason why we are in this position." he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, DC vs LSG Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / We'd have a better chance of qualifying if I had played against RCB, says Pant

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On