New Delhi [India], : Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope to lead in ODIs and all-rounder Rovman Powell to captain in T20Is as Cricket West Indies announced the squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. West Indies announce squad for T20I, ODI series against Sri Lanka

Senior players like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein have opted out of West Indies' upcoming series.

"Several senior players, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer have opted out of the tour for personal reasons, opening the door for newer faces and returning players," Cricket West Indies said in an official statement.

Team's head coach, Darren Sammy, said they have full confidence in the team, which has been selected for the Sri Lanka series.

"The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad's ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka," Sammy said

Sri Lanka will host the West Indies for white-ball bilaterals in October, with a three-match T20I and ODI series, according to the ICC.

The T20I series between Sri Lanka and West Indies will begin from October 13. The second and third match of the series will take place on October 15 and 17, respectively. All the matches of the T20I series will take place in Dambulla.

Meanwhile, the ODI series will kick off on October 20. The second and third match of the series will be held on October 23 and October 26. All the 50-over matches will be played in Kandy.

T20I Squad: Rovman Powell , Roston Chase , Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.

ODI Squad: Shai Hope , Alzarri Joseph , Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.