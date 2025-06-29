West Indies coach Daren Sammy faces ICC's wrath, gets penalised for umpire outburst in Barbados Test vs Australia

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for openly criticising the third umpire Adrian Holdstock during the first Test against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Windies coach has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 2 of the first Test against Pat Cummins and co. West Indies coach Daren Sammy criticised for openly criticising third umpire Adrian Holdstock(AP)

According to the official release issued by the ICC, Daren Sammy was found guilty of breaching Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made.”

In addition to being fined 15 per cent of his match fees, one demerit point has been added to Sammy's disciplinary record. This is Sammy's first offence in a 24-month period.

The West Indies coach admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Javagal Srinath. As a result, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge on Daren Sammy. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

What did Daren Sammy do?

In the first Test between West Indies and Australia, which the latter won by 159 runs, several decisions went against the hosts. Third umpire Adrian Holdstock made several questionable decisions. Shai Hope and Roston Chase fell prey to debatable calls on Day 2.

The West Indies coach Sammy did not mince his words as he launched a scathing assessment of the Windies coach after stumps on Day 2. He had even met Srinath to ask for "consistency" when it comes to third umpiring.

"We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board," Sammy told reporters after stumps on Day 2.

"I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire, it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making," he added.

Australia wrapped up a famous win on Day 3 after Josh Hazlewood returned with five wickets in the fourth and final innings. As a result, the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.