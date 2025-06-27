'Frustrated' Sammy approaches match referee Srinath after contentious umpiring rocks WI vs AUS Test: 'Want consistency'

West Indies coach Daren Sammy approached match referee Javagal Srinath after contentious umpiring rocked the ongoing Barbados Test against Australia. The third umpire, Adrian Holdstock, has come under the scanner after several decisions went against the hosts on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series. West Indies vs Australia, 1st Test: Windies coach Daren Sammy met match referee Javagal Srinath following contentious umpiring. (AFP)

According to ESPNcricinfo, the West Indies coach met the match referee after the close of play on Day 2 to seek clarity over the decision-making. He also stated that his concerns with Holdstock started from the recent ODI series against England, where he was the TV umpire for two games and on-field for another.

On Day 2 of the first Test, two key decisions went against the West Indies. First, Roston Chase was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Pat Cummins even when the replays indicated that the West Indies captain got an inside edge.

On the other hand, Shai Hope was asked to walk back after Alex Carey took an outstanding catch. However, replays indicated that the Australian wicketkeeper possibly grassed the ball on the turf.

"We are just trying to find some sort of understanding as to what the process is. We only hope for consistency. That's all we could ask for. When there is doubt in something, just be consistent across the board," ESPNCricinfo quoted Sammy as saying.

"I have noticed, especially with this particular umpire, it's something that for me started in England. It's frustrating. I just ask for consistency in the decision-making," he added.

Will West Indies lodge an official complaint?

Daren Sammy also left the door open when asked whether the hosts are considering lodging an official complaint against Adrian Holdstock. "You'll have to wait and see," he stated.

However, the Windies coach stated that he doesn't want to single out anyone as his main focus remains on seeking clarity.

"Look, you don't want to get yourself in a situation where you're wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he's here for the series. You don't want to go in a Test match having that doubt," said Sammy.

"So I want to have that conversation as to the process… so we could be all clear. Because, at the end of the day, you don't want to be going into a Test match not trusting the umpires. And that's not what our team is about. So we're just looking for some clarity as to the decisions," he added.

Daren Sammy also stated that he was aware of the risk of publicly discussing match officials and that he didn't want his players to speak on the decisions after the close of play on Day 2.

"We know the rules. We know fines going all across the board," he said.

"I don't want them to focus on that. Yes, we're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot by dropping so many catches, but look at the Test match, [us] against our own selves, some of these decisions, and we're still in a position to win," Sammy added.

Speaking of the first Test, Australia's score read 92/4 at Stumps on Day 2, with the visitors leading by 82. Beau Webster and Travis Head are currently unbeaten on 19 and 13 respectively.