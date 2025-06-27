Third umpire's repeated howlers against West Indies in Barbados Test vs AUS sparks controversy: Sammy, Bishop furious

The first Test between the West Indies and Australia at the Kensington Oval in Barbados is turning out to be a thriller. The two days of action have seen 24 wickets fall, and the match is poised on a knife's edge. However, all the attention has been on third umpire Adrian Holdstock, who has been the central figure in five controversial DRS decisions. The West Indies camp might have a lot to complain about, as four of these decisions went against them. West Indies vs Australia, 1st Test: The contest in Barbados has been rocked by the controversy surrounding the third umpire(Screengrab - Fancode)

In the very first over of Day 2, West Indies captain Roston Chase squeezed an in-seaming delivery from Josh Hazlewood towards fine leg for a single. Australia captain Pat Cummins went upstairs as he thought the ball hit the pad first. A spike appeared on the Ultraedge a frame before the ball struck Chase's bat.

However, the visitors were left shocked when the third umpire gave a not-out verdict, thinking the ball hit the bat first. Pat Cummins and Hazlewood immediately went up to the on-field officials for clarification.

Another incident involving Windies skipper Roston Chase happened over the next few overs, and this definitely left the hosts rattled. The right-hander was given LBW as he was struck on the knee roll as Pat Cummins bowled an unplayable delivery.

Chase went for a review, thinking he got an inside edge. The bat and pad were close together, and it seemed like the Windies skipper did get an inside edge. However, the third umpire thought otherwise, much to the dismay of the West Indies dressing room. It must be mentioned that, considering the bat and pad were close to each other, the Ultraedge showed no obvious spike.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop expressed his fury with the decision, saying Holdstock failed to make the right call. "I disagree with the decision. I disagree with the technology there. I thought he hit that. I feel sorry for the officiating team there, but in my view, that clearly should not have been out. Chase is in bewilderment," he said on air.

"There are not many fans of Adrian Holdstock inside the West Indies dressing room at the moment," said former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

Drama continues

The drama did not stop there. Later in the afternoon session, West Indies batter Shai Hope had to walk back after falling prey to an outstanding catch by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. However, the on-field officials were not satisfied with the Australians' effort and referred the call to the third umpire.

The slow-motion replays seemed to indicate that Carey grassed the ball on the turf. However, once again, Holdstock thought otherwise.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy could not believe his eyes. He threw his arms up in disgust upon learning about Holdstock's verdict. The Barbados crowd also voiced their disbelief.

"The emotions on the ground are a little bit high at the moment. It appears as though it touches the ground. I agree with the sentiments of the West Indies dressing room that they feel like they’ve been on the wrong end of some of the calls today," said former Australia batter Greg Blewett on commentary.

Towards the end of Day 2, the third umpire Holdstock once again made a controversial decision, and this too went against the West Indies as Cameron Green survived a close LBW appeal. Replays indicated that the ball touched the pad before the bat. However, Holdstock once again thought otherwise and did not give it out.

Earlier on Day 1, Travis Head edged a delivery off the bowling of Shamar Joseph to Shai Hope. It seemed that the Windies fielder had taken the catch pretty clearly. However, Holdstock reckoned the ball fell short and Head got a chance to continue on.

Speaking of the first Test, Australia are 92/4 in the second innings, leading the hosts by 80 runs. For the visitors, Travis Head and Beau Webster are unbeaten on 13 and 19, respectively.