West Indies experienced all-rounder Deandra Dottin biggest mover in latest ICC Women's Rankings

Dubai [UAE], : West Indies experienced all-rounder Deandra Dottin emerged as the biggest winner after ICC issued the latest update of the Women's T20I Player Rankings on Tuesday.

Dottin returned to international cricket for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024 following a brief retirement period of just over two years. The 33-year-old is already closing on the top sports of all three rankings categories in the shortest format.

The West Indies star's recent rise in the rankings comes in the aftermath of her Player of the Series performance during her team's three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. It was a series that the Caribbean side dominated to pick up a 3-0 clean sweep.

Dottin scored a series-best 110 runs across the three matches and rose a whopping 26 places on the latest T20I rankings for batters. After her recent rise, she is sitting marginally outside the top 10 in equal 11th place. The category is still led by Australian stalwart Beth Mooney.

Her compatriot Qiana Joseph has also emerged as a big mover in the T20I batters. The left-hander jumped 27 spots to 29th overall following her 92 runs from two innings against Bangladesh.

Dottin is in the top 10 in the category for T20I all-rounders. Her latest all-rounded performances against Bangladesh boosted her up 11 spots to ninth overall in the list that is headed by Hayley Matthews.

Her experienced teammate Afy Fletcher moved two places to move to 23rd overall on the list for T20I all-rounders. Notably, the 37-year-old is among the biggest movers on the latest list for T20I bowlers.

The seasoned spinner managed four wickets across the three matches against Bangladesh and jumped two places to 12th overall on the T20I rankings for bowlers.

Notably, a trio of players from the Asian side also made ground on this list. Bangladesh Spinner Rabeya moved four spots up to 14th following her three wickets in the series. Fahima Khatun and Sultana Khatun also made some ground in the ranking that is still being led by England spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

