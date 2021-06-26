West Indies recall Andre Russell for first two South Africa T20Is

All-rounder Andre Russell returned to the fold as West Indies named a 13-member squad for the first two T20I games against South Africa starting Saturday at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's in Grenada.

Russell last played a T20I game for West Indies in March of last year and the big-hitting all-rounder’s return promises to offer some much-needed game time ahead of West Indies’ World T20 title defence later this year.

Russell is a two-time T20 World Cup winner, having been a member of the squad which won the titles in 2012 and 2016. He has played 49 T20Is for the West Indies and his last appearance was against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last year.

"Andre Russell will add that 'X' factor to the team. He is an impact player with both bat and ball and lends greater depth in both departments," chief selector Roger Harper said.

"The aim is to build on the performance against Sri Lanka earlier this year, to build confidence, while determining our best squad and team as we run into the ICC T20 World Cup."

Full Squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

