West Indies vs Australia, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs AUS live on TV and online

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and Australia gets underway on Monday, July 21. Windies all-rounder Andre Russell will bid adieu to international cricket after the first two T20Is at his hometown in Jamaica. After losing the Test series 0-3, the hosts will aim to bounce back strongly and give a strong fight to Australia. The visitors have rested Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the series. WI vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the telecast and streaming details for the first T20I(PTI)

West Indies will be captained by Shai Hope, while Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh. Marsh opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, setting the stage on fire.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the first T20I between West Indies and Australia:

When will the 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played on Monday, July 21. The contest will begin at 5:30 AM IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 5 AM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia take place?

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia?

The 1st T20I between West Indies and Australia will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.