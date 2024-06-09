Explore
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Sunday, June 9, 2024
    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies score after 7 overs is 64/1

    June 9, 2024 6:32 AM IST
    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 64/1 after 7 overs, Johnson Charles at 33 runs and Nicholas Pooran at 13 runs
    Key Events
    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score T20 World Cup
    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score T20 World Cup

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

    West Indies squad -
    Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
    Uganda squad -
    Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 9, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 64/1 after 7 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 33 (26)
    Nicholas Pooran 13 (9)
    Uganda
    Frank Nsubuga 0/10 (1)

    June 9, 2024 6:32 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Frank Nsubuga bowling . West Indies at 62/1 after 6.5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! JUST OVER! The fielder could have done better! In the slot, full and on off, Charles slogs it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there was standing a touch forward from the ropes, he had the area and time to track back but Charles just got enough elevation to deposit it over the man for a six.

    June 9, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 47/1 after 5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Nicholas Pooran 6 (3)
    Johnson Charles 23 (20)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 1/14 (2)

    June 9, 2024 6:24 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Nicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 47/1 after 4.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Nicholas Pooran is off and running!

    June 9, 2024 6:22 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Brandon King is out and West Indies at 41/1 after 4.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Alpesh Ramjani strikes back! The Ugandan fans on the grass banks are delighted.

    June 9, 2024 6:22 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 41/0 after 4.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! On a nagging length and angling in, way outside leg, Brandon King backs away and creates the room succesfully. Punches it between cover and mid off for a boundary.

    June 9, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 35/0 after 4 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 23 (20)
    Brandon King 7 (5)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/14 (2)

    June 9, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Six on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 31/0 after 3.2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Launched down the ground! Johnson Charles went through his shot early but got enough bat on it. Cosmas takes pace off and it is fuller as well, on middle and leg, Johnson Charles holds his shape and extends his hands to loft it over long on's head for a maximum.

    June 9, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 25/0 after 3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 14 (15)
    Brandon King 6 (4)
    Uganda
    Juma Miyagi 0/15 (1)

    June 9, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 24/0 after 2.5 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundaries starting to flow now for Johnson Charles.

    June 9, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 20/0 after 2.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not in control but Johnson Charles still manages to find the fence.

    June 9, 2024 6:10 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Brandon King smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 14/0 after 2.1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Brandon King pounces on it!

    June 9, 2024 6:09 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 10/0 after 2 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 5 (10)
    Brandon King 1 (2)
    Uganda
    Cosmas Kyewuta 0/4 (1)

    June 9, 2024 6:09 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.6 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Powerfully hit and Johnson Charles finally gets it through!

    June 9, 2024 6:03 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score:
    West Indies
    Johnson Charles 1 (4)
    Brandon King 1 (2)
    Uganda
    Alpesh Ramjani 0/2 (1)

    June 9, 2024 6:03 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Johnson Charles smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 5/0 after 0.3 overs

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! Oh, that has gone through everyone!

    June 9, 2024 5:36 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Scores: Uganda Playing XI

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.

    June 9, 2024 5:36 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.

    June 9, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat

    June 9, 2024 5:12 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies vs Uganda Match Details
    Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

