West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies score after 7 overs is 64/1
- 31 Mins agoWest Indies at 64/1 after 7 overs
- 31 Mins agoJohnson Charles smashed a Six on Frank Nsubuga bowling . West Indies at 62/1 after 6.5 overs
- 39 Mins agoWest Indies at 47/1 after 5 overs
- 39 Mins agoNicholas Pooran smashed a Six on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 47/1 after 4.6 overs
- 41 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Brandon King is out and West Indies at 41/1 after 4.3 overs
- 41 Mins agoBrandon King smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 41/0 after 4.2 overs
- 45 Mins agoWest Indies at 35/0 after 4 overs
- 47 Mins agoJohnson Charles smashed a Six on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 31/0 after 3.2 overs
- 49 Mins agoWest Indies at 25/0 after 3 overs
- 49 Mins agoJohnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 24/0 after 2.5 overs
- 50 Mins agoJohnson Charles smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 20/0 after 2.3 overs
- 53 Mins agoBrandon King smashed a Four on Juma Miyagi bowling . West Indies at 14/0 after 2.1 overs
- 54 Mins agoWest Indies at 10/0 after 2 overs
- 54 Mins agoJohnson Charles smashed a Four on Cosmas Kyewuta bowling . West Indies at 10/0 after 1.6 overs
- 32 Sec agoWest Indies at 6/0 after 1 overs
- 32 Sec agoJohnson Charles smashed a Four on Alpesh Ramjani bowling . West Indies at 5/0 after 0.3 overs
- 27 Mins agoUganda Playing XI
- 27 Mins agoWest Indies Playing XI
- 28 Mins agoToss Update
- 51 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 09 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph
Uganda squad -
Brian Masaba, Robinson Obuya, Roger Mukasa, Ronak Patel, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam, Simon Ssesazi, Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Juma Miyagi...Read More
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! JUST OVER! The fielder could have done better! In the slot, full and on off, Charles slogs it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder there was standing a touch forward from the ropes, he had the area and time to track back but Charles just got enough elevation to deposit it over the man for a six.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! BOOM! Nicholas Pooran is off and running!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Alpesh Ramjani strikes back! The Ugandan fans on the grass banks are delighted.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Nicely done! On a nagging length and angling in, way outside leg, Brandon King backs away and creates the room succesfully. Punches it between cover and mid off for a boundary.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: SIX! Launched down the ground! Johnson Charles went through his shot early but got enough bat on it. Cosmas takes pace off and it is fuller as well, on middle and leg, Johnson Charles holds his shape and extends his hands to loft it over long on's head for a maximum.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! The boundaries starting to flow now for Johnson Charles.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Not in control but Johnson Charles still manages to find the fence.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Width offered and Brandon King pounces on it!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR! Powerfully hit and Johnson Charles finally gets it through!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: FOUR BYES! Oh, that has gone through everyone!
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: Uganda (Playing XI) - Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
West Indies vs Uganda Live Score: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
West Indies vs Uganda Match Details
Match 18 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies and Uganda to be held at Guyana National Stadium, Guyana at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.