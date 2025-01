West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Bangladesh Women score after 2 overs is 7/0

Live

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Bangladesh Women at 7/0 after 2 overs, Fargana Hoque at 5 runs and Murshida Khatun at 2 runs

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, 1st ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies, 2025. Match will start on 19 Jan 2025 at 11:30 PM

Venue : Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts



West Indies Women squad -

Jannillea Glasgow, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi

Bangladesh Women squad -

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Rabeya, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun