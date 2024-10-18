Explore
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi 32oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, Oct 18, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 18, 2024 7:07 PM IST
    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Key Events
    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024
    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
    New Zealand Women squad -
    Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 18, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Scores: West Indies Women Playing XI

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (In place of Chedean Nation), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.

    Oct 18, 2024 7:07 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Scores: New Zealand Women Playing XI

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (WK), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

    Oct 18, 2024 7:04 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Toss Update

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat

    Oct 18, 2024 6:29 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024

    West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes