West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 18 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
New Zealand Women squad -
Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Rosemary Mair...Read More
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: West Indies Women (Playing XI) - Hayley Matthews (C), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (In place of Chedean Nation), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack.
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Live Score: New Zealand Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Melie Kerr, Sophie Devine (C), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (WK), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.
West Indies Women vs New Zealand Women Match Details
2nd Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2024 between West Indies Women and New Zealand Women to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.