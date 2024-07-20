'What are you smoking nowadays?': Harbhajan brutally shuts down Pakistan influencer over MS Dhoni-Rizwan comparison

MS Dhoni is considered by many to be the greatest captain in cricket history. Other than his captaincy skills, Dhoni's power-hitting skills have gone down in history, with a cult-like status. During his playing career, Dhoni led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. A Pakistan content creator compared Mohammad Rizwan and MS Dhoni.

The 43-year-old is probably the most followed cricketer in India and it was perfectly reflected by the sea of Dhoni jerseys during IPL 2024. So when Pakistan's sports content creator decided to ask fans if Dhoni was better than Mohammad Rizwan, it left Harbhajan Singh, in particular, very enraged.

The Pakistan sports content creator had asked people on X, "MS Dhoni or Mohammad Rizwan? Who is better? Tell me honestly".

Responding to the question, Harbhajan brutally said, "What r u smoking nowadays ???? What a silly question to ask . Bhaiyo isko batao . DHONI bhut aage hai RIZWAN se Even if u will ask Rizwan he will give u an honest answer for this . I like Rizwan he is good player who always play with intent.. but this comparison is wrong. DHONI no 1 even today in world cricket . None better thn him behind stumps".

Dhoni hasn't retired from IPL yet, winning the title with CSK five times. He handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad prior to IPL 2024, but was still seen setting up fielding during the season. The Dhoni craze was huge last season and it was perfectly explained by Justin Langer. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said, ""It’s extraordinary. I heard about it first; then we played them [CSK] twice. They came to Lucknow, and our capacity crowd [in Ekana Stadium] is about 50,000, and honestly, there would have been 48,000 MS Dhoni number seven shirts. I couldn’t believe it, and then we went to CSK, and there wasn’t 98%; there was 100%. And it’s unbelievable. The hero worship in India is unbelievable," he said.

"And look, I felt it when we played in India before as a player, particularly with Sachin Tendulkar. Then, when I was coaching with [Australia], Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, But when you get over there, it’s unbelievable."