What Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach means for Rahul Dravid's old guard at Team India

Looking to take the World Champions forward, Gautam Gambhir is honoured to be back at Team India. The two-time World Cup winner was unveiled as the new head coach of the Men In Blue on Tuesday. Parting ways with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after a blockbuster season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gambhir has replaced Rahul Dravid as India's new head coach. Gambhir guided Shreyas Iyer’s KKR to IPL glory in the previous edition of the cash-rich league. Former India head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and captain Rohit Sharma in conversation(ANI)

In his final assignment as head coach, Dravid ended India's long wait for a World Cup as Rohit Sharma's Team India lifted the ICC World T20 trophy for the second time in the Caribbean. With Dravid not extending his stay at Team India, Gambhir was expected to take over the coaching reins from the outgoing head coach after the ICC event. In the lead-up to the Sri Lanka series, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed Gambhir's appointment as the head coach.

No extensions for Dravid's old guard in Gambhir era?

“We thank Mr Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their service and stellar effort in their tenure with Team India. The team enjoyed remarkable success across formats and being crowned champions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024 is a moment that the nation will cherish for a long time. The baton now passes on to Mr Gautam Gambhir who will don the role of Head Coach from the forthcoming series in Sri Lanka,” Shah said in a statement.

Thanking Dravid for nurturing young talent and instilling discipline in the team, the BCCI also confirmed that Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach), T. Dilip (fielding coach) and Vikram Rathour (batting coach) have also left Team India. Thus, Gambhir is set to have a new coaching staff in his first-ever stint as the head coach of the Asian giants.

However, there are murmurs that Dilip might get an extension as the fielding coach.

Jonty Rhodes and Abhishek Nayar shortlisted?

The BCCI stated that Gambhir will oversee the development and performance of the Indian cricket team. The new head coach will focus on developing a culture of excellence, discipline, and teamwork, while also nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage.

According to reports, legendary South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes is a top contender to become the new fielding coach of the Men In Blue. Head coach Gambhir can also rope in Abhishek Nayar as his assistant at Team India. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) was the assistant coach of the KKR franchise in Gambhir's comeback season.