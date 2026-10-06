What happened in BCCI meeting that led to Harmanpreet stepping down

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as captain of the Indian women’s cricket team across all formats after the BCCI informed her that a leadership transition was necessary. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is now positioned as India’s likely next captain. The 37-year-old’s decision follows a review meeting with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in Guwahati, where Harmanpreet and Mandhana were told that selectors favoured a change with an eye on the future. The BCCI was waiting for the Asian Games to conclude before discussing the matter.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as India's captain on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

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However, a BCCI official told HT that Harmanpreet was still keen to hold the role and continue in all formats. She said she was fully equipped to lead the Indian team in all formats, arguing that experience was needed at the helm.

Later, Harmanpreet admitted that her T20 batting form had not been at its best, and she felt she could step down to give the younger generation a chance. But she wanted to continue leading in the ODI and Test formats. The BCCI, however, remained firm on the matter.

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s World Cup-winning captain, steps down after 10 years: ‘Team in a good place; I’ve done my duty’

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, she announced her decision on Instagram, ending a leadership stint that began nearly a decade ago and included India’s historic ODI World Cup triumph last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, she announced her decision on Instagram, ending a leadership stint that began nearly a decade ago and included India’s historic ODI World Cup triumph last year. {{/usCountry}}

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After India’s exit from the T20 World Cup in England, there were strong indications from the selectors’ side to bring about this change to the BCCI.

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Harmanpreet wrote.

“Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues,” she added.

Harmanpreet first took over India’s T20I captaincy from Mithali Raj in 2016 and subsequently became the team’s leader across formats. Her biggest achievement came in 2025 when India won their first ODI World Cup title on home soil, beating South Africa in the final.

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However, the high of the World Cup triumph was followed by a disappointing campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where India failed to make the semi-finals. The team did enjoy success in the last two months, winning the T20 Asia Cup and Asian Games gold under Harmanpreet’s leadership.

Interestingly, just two days ago, Harmanpreet was in Chandigarh, cheering her state side during the final of the Rama Atray Memorial T20 tournament. She later took part in a batting session at the centre wicket, facing local bowlers, with India head coach Amol Muzumdar also present.

Harmanpreet’s decision marks the end of an important chapter in Indian women’s cricket. From taking over the T20 captaincy in 2016 to lifting the ODI World Cup trophy on home soil in 2025, she leaves behind a leadership legacy defined by both landmark success and periods of scrutiny.

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