When 250 is no longer enough, T20 cricket must ask what it wants to be

There is a danger in treating every extraordinary run chase as a triumph for T20 cricket. Sometimes, the spectacle is so spectacular that it conceals a more uncomfortable question—what happens when the contest between bat and ball becomes so lopsided that even 249 runs offer no meaningful protection?

India and West Indies combined to score more than 800 runs in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi. (PTI)

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India discovered the answer in Ranchi, and a rather harsh one too. It was a remarkable exhibition of power, nerve and precision from a West Indies side that has made a virtue of taking the game away from opponents in a handful of overs. It was also the latest warning that the conditions in which T20 cricket is being played are threatening to push the format towards an unsustainable extreme.

Which is why it was unusual to see Gautam Gambhir speak out twice in the space of eight days, gently imploring the system to make the game more balanced. Not every day does a team chase down 249 in T20Is, but it happens against the world champions in their backyard, that too with nine balls to spare, you know deep down that maybe the bowlers aren't entirely to blame.

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Deep Dive Why was India’s total of 249 not enough to defend against West Indies in Ranchi? Heavy dew made the ball difficult for Indian bowlers to grip, while the pitch and fast outfield helped the West Indies’ batters score freely. Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford’s 120-run partnership turned the chase around. How does dew make bowling harder in a T20 match? Dew can make the ball slippery, limiting bowlers’ grip and making it harder for spinners to get purchase. On a flat pitch, the margin for error also becomes very small. What changes could make T20 cricket a fairer contest between bat and ball? The article argues that grounds and curators should consider the cumulative effect of surfaces that consistently favour batting. The aim is not to suppress scoring, but to preserve the chance for a well-executed delivery to influence the game.

{{^usCountry}} West Indies are that kind of side too, taking no prisoners while batting. This team isn't definitely of the same league as the one that won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016, but the hitting caliber has certainly taken a gap up jump. Which explains why they prefer to pack in allrounders whose bowling could be occasionally questionable but definitely not their hitting range. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Indies are that kind of side too, taking no prisoners while batting. This team isn't definitely of the same league as the one that won the T20 World Cup in India in 2016, but the hitting caliber has certainly taken a gap up jump. Which explains why they prefer to pack in allrounders whose bowling could be occasionally questionable but definitely not their hitting range. {{/usCountry}}

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Give them a pitch like Ranchi or Guwahati, and mayhem is bound to ensue. That's the nature of surfaces like these, taking bowlers out of the equation, and offering book cricket matches instead. Bowlers are expected to take in more punishment in this format than in the other two, but even so, India certainly have the strategic wherewithal to stall teams in chases of massive scores like 249. What happened then on Friday, couldn't have been entirely their fault.

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Gambhir indicated the same. "You don't want a good bat-and-ball competition?" Gambhir asked. "What you want to see, that's also what we want to see. We also want to see an even contest.

"These bowlers are our bowlers, not someone else's bowlers. Their careers are at stake, they have worked hard to sit in this dressing room. If it's an even competition, we'll see a better game of cricket."

The concern is not that batters are hitting too many sixes, or that West Indies have mastered the art of chasing improbable totals. They have earned their success. Shai Hope's unbeaten century was an exercise in controlled aggression, while the acceleration provided by his partners demonstrated the depth of a batting line-up built to attack.

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But just like how all batters can’t hit sixes all the time, not all bowlers can bowl bad at the same time. Ranchi witnessed exactly that across two innings that produced 501 runs and nine wickets. Thirteen bowlers were tried, and all but Roston Chase—who ended with an extraordinary 3/24—finished with double digit economies. Gambhir has acknowledged that they must find ways to defend enormous totals. But his insistence that bowlers' careers are at stake speaks to something beyond a single result.

The problem is structural. A bowler can execute a yorker, vary his pace, change his angle and force a batter to hit against the spin. Yet on a flat surface, with a wet ball and a lightning-fast outfield, the margin for error becomes microscopic. Even early wickets, as India discovered after Mayank Yadav's explosive opening spell, do not necessarily buy a side any breathing space.

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This is not an argument for turning T20 cricket into a survival exercise for bowlers. The format's appeal lies in its urgency, its invention and the possibility that a match can change in six balls. But there is a difference between a high-scoring game and one in which a team can lose three wickets in the powerplay, face a total of 250 and still chase it down with apparent time to spare.

West Indies are particularly well suited to exploiting this imbalance. Their allrounders offer a formidable concentration of hitting power, and their willingness to attack almost regardless of circumstance makes them uniquely dangerous when the conditions favour the bat. They are an outlier side in this format for being able to expose its possibilities rather than be tied down by it. Against a side less naturally destructive, the same total probably would have produced a different result. But that doesn’t make the conditions any less worthy of scrutiny.

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The danger for the sport is that extraordinary becomes ordinary, and ordinary becomes inadequate. If 250 is no longer a daunting target, what is? Must teams aim for 270, then 300? At what point does the pursuit of entertainment become a contest in which bowlers are reduced to damage limitation and the outcome depends less on sustained skill than on which side can hit harder for longer?

There is no simple remedy. Not every flat pitch is necessarily a bad pitch, and no surface should be expected to guarantee a close finish. Conditions vary, dew is an inherent part of evening cricket in India, and teams must be judged on their ability to adapt. But grounds and curators can’t ignore the cumulative effect of surfaces that consistently remove uncertainty from the contest. The aim should not be to suppress run-scoring, but to restore the possibility that a well-executed delivery can be as decisive as a cleanly struck ball. Gambhir is right to demand that India improve. But improvement cannot be a one-way obligation imposed on bowlers while the conditions steadily narrow their options.

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