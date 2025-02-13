‘When God helps, you break all kinds of records’: Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan's highest-ever ODI chase

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan credited God after leading his side to their highest ODI run chase during the must-win match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday. Pakistan chased down South Africa's 353-run target in 49 overs with six wickets in hand to advance to the tri-nation series final, which will be against New Zealand on Friday. South Africa, on the other hand, were eliminated. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring century during the tri-series ODI cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Karachi(AP)

"When God helps, you break all kinds of records," said Rizwan. "We were looking to restrict them to 320 but Klaasen took them to 350. When we were going back after the first innings, Khushdil (Shah) said we had chased 350 before, so those were inspiring words."

South African skipper Temba Bavuma blamed the flat pitch for defeat. "It was a good wicket and was tough work for bowlers," said Bavuma. "We needed wickets in the middle, which we didn't get."

Rizwan’s blistering knock of 122 not out off 128 balls and Salman’s maiden ODI century of 134 off 103 balls were the standout performances. The pair shared a record fourth-wicket partnership of 260, which set a new benchmark for Pakistan in ODI history, surpassing the previous record of 206 runs between Shoaib Malik and Younis Khan against India in 2009. Their dominant partnership put Pakistan firmly in control of the chase, overshadowing a valiant effort by South Africa’s top-order batsmen, who had posted 352-5 earlier in the day.

The South African batting effort was anchored by Heinrich Klaasen, who made 87, and Matthew Breetzke, who contributed 83. Captain Temba Bavuma also added 82 runs, while Kyle Verreynne’s unbeaten 44 helped South Africa to a total of 352-5. Despite these efforts, South Africa could not defend their total, marking their second consecutive loss after posting over 300 runs, following their defeat to New Zealand just days earlier.

Rizwan and Salman’s partnership was the game-changer. After early wickets fell, including Babar Azam (23) and Fakhar Zaman (41), Pakistan’s chase seemed in jeopardy. However, the two batters played with patience and determination, gradually accelerating as they took control of the innings. Rizwan reached his century with a massive six over mid-wicket, while Salman followed suit just three balls later, bringing up his first-ever ODI hundred.

South Africa's pace attack, including Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, and Wiaan Mulder, struggled to break through as the flat pitch and lightning-fast outfield allowed the Pakistan batters to flourish. Rizwan’s knock included nine boundaries and three sixes, while Salman hit 16 fours and two sixes. The duo’s composed yet aggressive approach shattered South Africa's bowling attack, which had no answer to the onslaught.

Despite the loss, South Africa showed glimpses of strong batting performances. Breetzke, who had made history by becoming the first batter to score 150 in his debut ODI, followed up with another stellar 83. However, his brilliant innings ended when Salman took a spectacular catch at short cover off Khushdil Shah’s bowling. Klaasen’s late surge with the bat kept South Africa's hopes alive, but the target proved to be beyond their reach.

The match also saw some on-field drama, as Shaheen Shah Afridi clashed with Breetzke after a tense run attempt. However, both players later downplayed the incident, calling it a friendly misunderstanding.