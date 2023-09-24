Where does Suryakumar Yadav's explosive half-century stand in list of fastest ODI 50s for India?

Inflicting carnage on the Australian bowlers in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series, India's Suryakumar Yadav played a quick-fire knock to help KL Rahul and Co. post a massive total at the Indore Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The premier batter played a scintillating knock of 72 in the 2nd ODI between India and Australia. Thanks to Suryakumar's batting pyrotechnics, India registered its highest ODI score against Australia. India's Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his half-century during the 2nd ODI match against Australia (ANI)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) superstar smashed his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Cameron Green for four consecutive sixes in the high-scoring contest between India and Australia. All-rounder Green ended up conceding 26 runs in the 44th over of the Indian innings. An on-song Suryakumar smoked four sixes off the first four balls of the over.

Suryakumar smashes third-fastest ODI 50 for India

Rewriting history in the 50-over format for India, Suryakumar smashed the third-fastest half-century for the Men In Blue. Nicknamed Sky, the senior batter completed his half-century in 24 balls. Legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh have all smashed half-centuries in 22 balls. However, India's fastest half-century in ODI cricket was scored by ex-cricketer Ajit Agarkar against Zimbabwe back in 2000.

Fastest 50s for India in ODIs Balls Match Ajit Agarkar 21 India vs Zimbabwe, 2000 Kapil Dev 22 India vs West Indies, 1983 Virender Sehwag 22 India vs Kenya, 2001 Rahul Dravid 22 India vs New Zealand, 2003 Yuvraj Singh 22 India vs Bangladesh, 2004 Suryakumar Yadav 24 India vs Australia, 2023

Suryakumar's 24-ball fifty is also the fastest by an Indian against Australia in the history of ODI cricket. Suryakumar went on to score 72 off 37 balls as Virat Kohli-less Team India posted 399-5 in 50 overs. The in-form batter smashed 6 sixes and 6 fours in his entertaining knock. Earlier, Suryakumar returned to form with his 50-run knock off 49 balls in the series opener between India and Australia at Mohali. The star batter notched up his third ODI half-century and added 80 runs off 85 balls with wicketkeeper-batter Rahul, who is leading the Indian side for the first two ODIs against Australia. Suryakumar's crucial knock powered India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

