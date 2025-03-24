Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI star with no domestic experience rattles CSK middle-order, earns pat on the back from MS Dhoni

As the new season of the Indian Premier League kickstarted last week, a young spinner from Kerala found his moment of reckoning. Vignesh Puthur, a 24-year-old left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, stepped onto the field for Mumbai Indians, and he didn’t just play; he announced his arrival. Mumbai Indians' Vignesh Puthur (L) celebrates with his captain Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube (AFP)

A left-arm wrist spinner from Malappuram, Kerala, Puthur rattled CSK’s middle order and became the most impactful bowler ffor MI in their blockbuster opener; although, he couldn't prevent a narrow defeat for the side.

Thrown into the mix as Mumbai’s Impact Player, Puthur’s performance was anything but that of a newcomer. His first breakthrough? A massive one – Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s captain and batting mainstay.

Gaikwad perished trying to take him on, lofting a delivery straight into Will Jacks’ hands at long-off. But Puthur wasn’t done. His next victim was Shivam Dube, a player known for demolishing spinners, undone by Puthur’s guile and sending a miscued shot straight to Tilak Varma at long-on.

When Deepak Hooda followed soon after, Mumbai Indians' gamble on the young spinner had paid off handsomely; three wickets on debut, and a new name etched into the IPL spotlight.

Puthur's journey to IPL

Puthur’s journey to this dream moment, however, was anything but conventional. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he had never played senior-level cricket for Kerala. His story began in local circuits, where he initially bowled medium pace before a timely suggestion from Kerala cricketer Mohammed Sherif changed his trajectory.

Switching to left-arm wrist spin proved to be a masterstroke, and years of relentless grind in local leagues and college tournaments honed his craft. His standout performances for St. Thomas College in the Kerala College Premier T20 League, coupled with a brief but impactful stint at Jolly Rovers Cricket Club, put him on Mumbai Indians’ radar.

Despite modest returns in the Kerala Cricket League – just two wickets in three matches – MI’s scouts saw something special in him. The franchise, then, took a punt at the IPL 2025 mega auction, securing him for a base price of ₹30 lakh.

And on his first night in MI colors, Puthur repaid that faith with interest. Even MS Dhoni, the CSK legend and former India captain credited with developing several players under his helm, had words of appreciation for the young spinner after the game.