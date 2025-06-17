Who was Dirdh Patel, 23-year-old cricketer that tragically died in the Ahmedabad plane crash?

The Air India plane crash continues to unveil heartbreaking details, with reports confirming that a cricketer was among those who lost their life in the tragedy. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI171), carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members, went down shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, crashing into a nearby medical college complex. In the tragic incident, 241 lives were lost, with only a single survivor emerging from the wreckage. Dirdh Patel lost his life in the tragic plane crash.(AIREDALE & WHARFEDALE SENIOR CRICKET LEAGUE Image)

23-year-old Dirdh Patel, who was a student at the University of Huddersfield, was among those who lost their lives when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed while en route from Ahmedabad to London.

The young budding cricketer played for Leeds Modernians Cricket Club after completing MSc in artificial intelligence at the University of Huddersfield - a future tragically cut short by the incident. He was originally from Gujarat and scored 312 runs and claimed 29 wickets for the 1st XI across 20 matches, all while pursuing his Master's degree in 2024.

Tributes flowed in for Patel from both his professors and his cricket club, reflecting the deep impact he had on those who knew him.

Dr George Bargiannis reserved high praise for Patel, his former student. He called him an "exceptional individual" and pointed out that he achieved the highest grade on his course.

"Mr Patel was someone I came to know not just for his academic abilities, but for his warmth, passion, and enthusiasm," Dr Bargiannis, a reader in artificial intelligence at the university's school of computing and engineering, said as quoted on the BBC.

"Dirdh was an exceptional individual, always intellectually curious, coming to me during classes with questions that showed deep understanding and commitment.

"He had a clear ability of seeing the bigger picture and how his learning could lead to making a positive impact in the world."

He also revealed that Patel was in touch with him after he completed his university education. He expressed his grief: "His loss is a devastating reminder of how fragile life can be. My thoughts are with his family, friends, fellow students, and all who were fortunate enough to know him. May his memory continue to inspire those of us who had the privilege of sharing a part of his life."

Leeds Modernians Cricket Club also expressed its sorrow over the loss of Patel, who was their overseas player during the 2024 season.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dirdh's family and everyone who knew him," the club stated.

A spokesperson for the Airedale and Wharfedale Senior Cricket League revealed that Patel had plans to continue pursuing his passion for cricket after settling into his new job.

They also shared that his brother, Krutik, had previously been a player for Pool Cricket Club, and both clubs fell silent for a minute in his memory ahead of their weekend matches.