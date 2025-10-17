Who's buying RCB? Owners enter active sales discussion, six bidders line up

Diageo Great Britain, owners of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has initiated formal sale discussions for the IPL franchise. As reported by Cricbuzz, they have started engaging investment banks and fielding interest from at least six potential buyers at a valuation of approximately $2 billion. Virat Kohli with the IPL Trophy after RCB defeated PBKS in the final on Tuesday(ANI)

The British spirit giant, which owns RCB through its Indian subsidiary United Spirits, has appointed Citi, among other advisors, to manage the transaction. The move comes months after RCB won their maiden IPL title in June 2025, overhauling the Punjab Kings in the summit clash.

The bidders

As the report from Cricbuzz suggests, the interested parties include Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Parth Jindal representing the JSW group, the Adani group, a Delhi-based tycoon with multi-sector interests, and two US private equity firms. Poonawalla publicly acknowledged his interest on social media platform X, stating that RCB is a ‘great team...at the right valuation,' with market sources suggesting he may be partnering with an American fund.

JSW Group’s potential bid faces complications as Parth Jindal is currently the co-owner of the Delhi Capitals alongside GMR Group, each holding 50 percent stakes. Any move for RCB would require JSW to exit Delhi Capitals entirely to comply with BCCI’s cross-ownership regulations.

Adani Group, which previously bid for the Gujarat Titans in 2022, has long sought IPL franchise ownership. The conglomerate already operates the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League and has investments in the UAE’s ILT20.

The report also claims that Diageo’s India operations are reportedly not in favour of the sale, creating internal friction. However, officers traveling to the UK for discussions have also been reported. This headquarters-versus local market tension adds uncertainty to the timeline.

Praveen Someshwar, MD and CEO of Diageo India, recently told CNBC-TV18 that “RCB is an exciting business, but is non-core for Diageo,” signaling the company’s strategic intent to divest.

The valuation rationale centers on IPL’s media rights trajectory. Cricbuzz notes that the merged JioHotstar platform has crossed 500 million subscribers. Industry projections suggest that even a notional ₹100/month IPL add-on for four months could generate approximately ₹20,000 crore in subscription revenue per season, before advertising income. The current IPL media rights cycle was valued at approximately $6.3 billion, with the 2027 auction expected to establish new benchmarks.